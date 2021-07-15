QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global AT Automotive Torque Converter market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft. EXEDY, Kapec, Aisin, ZF and Yutaka Giken are the leaders of the AT Automotive Torque Converter industry, which take about 65% market share. North America is the major region of the global market, which takes about 45% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market The global AT Automotive Torque Converter market size is projected to reach US$ 4190.8 million by 2027, from US$ 3724.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3269013/global-at-automotive-torque-converter-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of AT Automotive Torque Converter Market are Studied: EXEDY, Kapec, Aisin, ZF, Yutaka Giken, Schaeffler, Valeo, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton, Aerospace Power, Hongyu
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the AT Automotive Torque Converter market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Single-stage Torque Converter, Multistage Torque Converter
Segmentation by Application: 4AT Gearbox, 6AT Gearbox, Others
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3269013/global-at-automotive-torque-converter-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global AT Automotive Torque Converter industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming AT Automotive Torque Converter trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current AT Automotive Torque Converter developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the AT Automotive Torque Converter industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f6ae5c06018fc14d92cb1265a92377d3,0,1,global-at-automotive-torque-converter-market
TOC
1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Overview
1.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Product Overview
1.2 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Single-stage Torque Converter
1.2.2 Multistage Torque Converter
1.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players AT Automotive Torque Converter Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AT Automotive Torque Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AT Automotive Torque Converter as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AT Automotive Torque Converter Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers AT Automotive Torque Converter Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 AT Automotive Torque Converter Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter by Application
4.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 4AT Gearbox
4.1.2 6AT Gearbox
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter by Country
5.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter by Country
6.1 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter by Country
8.1 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AT Automotive Torque Converter Business
10.1 EXEDY
10.1.1 EXEDY Corporation Information
10.1.2 EXEDY Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 EXEDY AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 EXEDY AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.1.5 EXEDY Recent Development
10.2 Kapec
10.2.1 Kapec Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kapec Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kapec AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Kapec AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.2.5 Kapec Recent Development
10.3 Aisin
10.3.1 Aisin Corporation Information
10.3.2 Aisin Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Aisin AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Aisin AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.3.5 Aisin Recent Development
10.4 ZF
10.4.1 ZF Corporation Information
10.4.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ZF AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 ZF AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.4.5 ZF Recent Development
10.5 Yutaka Giken
10.5.1 Yutaka Giken Corporation Information
10.5.2 Yutaka Giken Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Yutaka Giken AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Yutaka Giken AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.5.5 Yutaka Giken Recent Development
10.6 Schaeffler
10.6.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information
10.6.2 Schaeffler Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Schaeffler AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Schaeffler AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.6.5 Schaeffler Recent Development
10.7 Valeo
10.7.1 Valeo Corporation Information
10.7.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Valeo AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Valeo AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.7.5 Valeo Recent Development
10.8 Allison Transmission
10.8.1 Allison Transmission Corporation Information
10.8.2 Allison Transmission Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Allison Transmission AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Allison Transmission AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.8.5 Allison Transmission Recent Development
10.9 Precision of New Hampton
10.9.1 Precision of New Hampton Corporation Information
10.9.2 Precision of New Hampton Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Precision of New Hampton AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Precision of New Hampton AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.9.5 Precision of New Hampton Recent Development
10.10 Aerospace Power
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 AT Automotive Torque Converter Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Aerospace Power AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Aerospace Power Recent Development
10.11 Hongyu
10.11.1 Hongyu Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hongyu Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hongyu AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hongyu AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered
10.11.5 Hongyu Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 AT Automotive Torque Converter Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 AT Automotive Torque Converter Distributors
12.3 AT Automotive Torque Converter Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.