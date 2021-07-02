Global Artificial Intelligence in Market Outlook (2021-2027)- Intel Corporation, Welltok, Inc

Los Angeles, United States – The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Artificial Intelligence in Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Artificial Intelligence in market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Artificial Intelligence in market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence in market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Artificial Intelligence in market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Artificial Intelligence in market.

Artificial Intelligence in Market Leading Players

Intel Corporation, Welltok, Inc, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce, Oracle, Next IT Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Facebook Inc, Albert Technologies, Oculus360, Twitter

Artificial Intelligence in Market Product Type Segments

By Type, , Hardware, , Software, , Services, By Technology, , Machine Learning, , Context-Aware Computing, , Natural Language Processing, , Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Market Application Segments

Enterprise, BFSI, Retail, Consumer Goods, Media and Advertising, Others Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Artificial Intelligence in market.

• To clearly segment the global Artificial Intelligence in market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence in market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Artificial Intelligence in market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Artificial Intelligence in market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence in market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Artificial Intelligence in market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence in market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Artificial Intelligence in industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence in market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence in market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence in market?

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Product Scope

1.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Status and Outlook

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027) 2.4 Hardware 2.5 Software 2.6 Services 3 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 3.4 Enterprise 3.5 BFSI 3.6 Retail 3.7 Consumer Goods 3.8 Media and Advertising 3.9 Others 4 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Marketing as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market 4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Intel Corporation

5.1.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Intel Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Intel Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Intel Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments 5.2 Welltok, Inc

5.2.1 Welltok, Inc Profile

5.2.2 Welltok, Inc Main Business

5.2.3 Welltok, Inc Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Welltok, Inc Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Welltok, Inc Recent Developments 5.3 Nvidia Corporation

5.5.1 Nvidia Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Nvidia Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Nvidia Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Nvidia Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Google Inc Recent Developments 5.4 Google Inc

5.4.1 Google Inc Profile

5.4.2 Google Inc Main Business

5.4.3 Google Inc Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Google Inc Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Google Inc Recent Developments 5.5 IBM Corporation

5.5.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.5.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 IBM Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments 5.6 Microsoft Corporation

5.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Microsoft Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments 5.7 Salesforce

5.7.1 Salesforce Profile

5.7.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.7.3 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Salesforce Recent Developments 5.8 Oracle

5.8.1 Oracle Profile

5.8.2 Oracle Main Business

5.8.3 Oracle Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Oracle Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Oracle Recent Developments 5.9 Next IT Corporation

5.9.1 Next IT Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Next IT Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Next IT Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Next IT Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Next IT Corporation Recent Developments 5.10 Amazon Web Services

5.10.1 Amazon Web Services Profile

5.10.2 Amazon Web Services Main Business

5.10.3 Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Developments 5.11 Facebook Inc

5.11.1 Facebook Inc Profile

5.11.2 Facebook Inc Main Business

5.11.3 Facebook Inc Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Facebook Inc Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Facebook Inc Recent Developments 5.12 Albert Technologies

5.12.1 Albert Technologies Profile

5.12.2 Albert Technologies Main Business

5.12.3 Albert Technologies Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Albert Technologies Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Albert Technologies Recent Developments 5.13 Oculus360

5.13.1 Oculus360 Profile

5.13.2 Oculus360 Main Business

5.13.3 Oculus360 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Oculus360 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Oculus360 Recent Developments 5.14 Twitter

5.14.1 Twitter Profile

5.14.2 Twitter Main Business

5.14.3 Twitter Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Twitter Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Twitter Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Dynamics 11.1 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Industry Trends 11.2 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Drivers 11.3 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Challenges 11.4 Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

