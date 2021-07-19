QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Aquaponics market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system. Global Aquaponics key players include Nelson and Pade, Aquaponic Source, Backyard Aquaponics , Aquaponics USA, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, total with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, DWC is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Family, Academic, and Commercial, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aquaponics Market The global Aquaponics market size is projected to reach US$ 58 million by 2027, from US$ 25 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Aquaponics Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Aquaponics Market are Studied: Nelson and Pade, Aquaponic Source, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, ECF Farm Systems, Urban Farmers, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Aquaponics market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Media Filled Growbeds (MFG), Nutrient Film Technique (NFT), Deep Water Culture (DWC), Others
Segmentation by Application: Academic, Commercial, Family, Others
TOC
1 Aquaponics Market Overview
1.1 Aquaponics Product Overview
1.2 Aquaponics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)
1.2.2 Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)
1.2.3 Deep Water Culture (DWC)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Aquaponics Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Aquaponics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Aquaponics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Aquaponics Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Aquaponics Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Aquaponics Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aquaponics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Aquaponics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Aquaponics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aquaponics as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aquaponics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Aquaponics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Aquaponics Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Aquaponics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Aquaponics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Aquaponics by Application
4.1 Aquaponics Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Academic
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Family
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Aquaponics Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Aquaponics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Aquaponics by Country
5.1 North America Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Aquaponics by Country
6.1 Europe Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Aquaponics by Country
8.1 Latin America Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aquaponics Business
10.1 Nelson and Pade
10.1.1 Nelson and Pade Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nelson and Pade Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Products Offered
10.1.5 Nelson and Pade Recent Development
10.2 Aquaponic Source
10.2.1 Aquaponic Source Corporation Information
10.2.2 Aquaponic Source Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Products Offered
10.2.5 Aquaponic Source Recent Development
10.3 Backyard Aquaponics
10.3.1 Backyard Aquaponics Corporation Information
10.3.2 Backyard Aquaponics Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Products Offered
10.3.5 Backyard Aquaponics Recent Development
10.4 Aquaponics USA
10.4.1 Aquaponics USA Corporation Information
10.4.2 Aquaponics USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Products Offered
10.4.5 Aquaponics USA Recent Development
10.5 PentairAES
10.5.1 PentairAES Corporation Information
10.5.2 PentairAES Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 PentairAES Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 PentairAES Aquaponics Products Offered
10.5.5 PentairAES Recent Development
10.6 Gothic Arch Greenhouses
10.6.1 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Corporation Information
10.6.2 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Products Offered
10.6.5 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Recent Development
10.7 Stuppy
10.7.1 Stuppy Corporation Information
10.7.2 Stuppy Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Stuppy Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Stuppy Aquaponics Products Offered
10.7.5 Stuppy Recent Development
10.8 ECF Farm Systems
10.8.1 ECF Farm Systems Corporation Information
10.8.2 ECF Farm Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Products Offered
10.8.5 ECF Farm Systems Recent Development
10.9 Urban Farmers
10.9.1 Urban Farmers Corporation Information
10.9.2 Urban Farmers Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Products Offered
10.9.5 Urban Farmers Recent Development
10.10 PFAS
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Aquaponics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PFAS Aquaponics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PFAS Recent Development
10.11 EcoGro
10.11.1 EcoGro Corporation Information
10.11.2 EcoGro Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 EcoGro Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 EcoGro Aquaponics Products Offered
10.11.5 EcoGro Recent Development
10.12 Aquaponic Lynx
10.12.1 Aquaponic Lynx Corporation Information
10.12.2 Aquaponic Lynx Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Aquaponic Lynx Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Aquaponic Lynx Aquaponics Products Offered
10.12.5 Aquaponic Lynx Recent Development
10.13 Aquaponics Place
10.13.1 Aquaponics Place Corporation Information
10.13.2 Aquaponics Place Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Aquaponics Place Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Aquaponics Place Aquaponics Products Offered
10.13.5 Aquaponics Place Recent Development
10.14 Endless Food Systems
10.14.1 Endless Food Systems Corporation Information
10.14.2 Endless Food Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Endless Food Systems Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Endless Food Systems Aquaponics Products Offered
10.14.5 Endless Food Systems Recent Development
10.15 Aonefarm
10.15.1 Aonefarm Corporation Information
10.15.2 Aonefarm Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Aonefarm Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Aonefarm Aquaponics Products Offered
10.15.5 Aonefarm Recent Development
10.16 Japan Aquaponics
10.16.1 Japan Aquaponics Corporation Information
10.16.2 Japan Aquaponics Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Japan Aquaponics Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Japan Aquaponics Aquaponics Products Offered
10.16.5 Japan Aquaponics Recent Development
10.17 Evo Farm
10.17.1 Evo Farm Corporation Information
10.17.2 Evo Farm Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Evo Farm Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Evo Farm Aquaponics Products Offered
10.17.5 Evo Farm Recent Development
10.18 Water Farmers
10.18.1 Water Farmers Corporation Information
10.18.2 Water Farmers Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Water Farmers Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Water Farmers Aquaponics Products Offered
10.18.5 Water Farmers Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Aquaponics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Aquaponics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Aquaponics Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Aquaponics Distributors
12.3 Aquaponics Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
