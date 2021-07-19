QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Aquaponics market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system. Global Aquaponics key players include Nelson and Pade, Aquaponic Source, Backyard Aquaponics , Aquaponics USA, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, total with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, DWC is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Family, Academic, and Commercial, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aquaponics Market The global Aquaponics market size is projected to reach US$ 58 million by 2027, from US$ 25 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267726/global-aquaponics-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Aquaponics Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Aquaponics Market are Studied: Nelson and Pade, Aquaponic Source, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, ECF Farm Systems, Urban Farmers, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Aquaponics market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Media Filled Growbeds (MFG), Nutrient Film Technique (NFT), Deep Water Culture (DWC), Others

Segmentation by Application: Academic, Commercial, Family, Others

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267726/global-aquaponics-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Aquaponics industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Aquaponics trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Aquaponics developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Aquaponics industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f3d8fc6e311cdd68b90af0523678571c,0,1,global-aquaponics-market

TOC

1 Aquaponics Market Overview

1.1 Aquaponics Product Overview

1.2 Aquaponics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

1.2.2 Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

1.2.3 Deep Water Culture (DWC)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Aquaponics Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Aquaponics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Aquaponics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aquaponics Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aquaponics Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Aquaponics Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aquaponics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aquaponics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aquaponics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aquaponics Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aquaponics as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aquaponics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aquaponics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Aquaponics Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Aquaponics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Aquaponics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Aquaponics by Application

4.1 Aquaponics Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Academic

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Family

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Aquaponics Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Aquaponics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Aquaponics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Aquaponics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Aquaponics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Aquaponics by Country

5.1 North America Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Aquaponics by Country

6.1 Europe Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaponics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Aquaponics by Country

8.1 Latin America Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaponics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aquaponics Business

10.1 Nelson and Pade

10.1.1 Nelson and Pade Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nelson and Pade Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nelson and Pade Aquaponics Products Offered

10.1.5 Nelson and Pade Recent Development

10.2 Aquaponic Source

10.2.1 Aquaponic Source Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aquaponic Source Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aquaponic Source Aquaponics Products Offered

10.2.5 Aquaponic Source Recent Development

10.3 Backyard Aquaponics

10.3.1 Backyard Aquaponics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Backyard Aquaponics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Backyard Aquaponics Aquaponics Products Offered

10.3.5 Backyard Aquaponics Recent Development

10.4 Aquaponics USA

10.4.1 Aquaponics USA Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aquaponics USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aquaponics USA Aquaponics Products Offered

10.4.5 Aquaponics USA Recent Development

10.5 PentairAES

10.5.1 PentairAES Corporation Information

10.5.2 PentairAES Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 PentairAES Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 PentairAES Aquaponics Products Offered

10.5.5 PentairAES Recent Development

10.6 Gothic Arch Greenhouses

10.6.1 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Aquaponics Products Offered

10.6.5 Gothic Arch Greenhouses Recent Development

10.7 Stuppy

10.7.1 Stuppy Corporation Information

10.7.2 Stuppy Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Stuppy Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Stuppy Aquaponics Products Offered

10.7.5 Stuppy Recent Development

10.8 ECF Farm Systems

10.8.1 ECF Farm Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 ECF Farm Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ECF Farm Systems Aquaponics Products Offered

10.8.5 ECF Farm Systems Recent Development

10.9 Urban Farmers

10.9.1 Urban Farmers Corporation Information

10.9.2 Urban Farmers Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Urban Farmers Aquaponics Products Offered

10.9.5 Urban Farmers Recent Development

10.10 PFAS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aquaponics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PFAS Aquaponics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PFAS Recent Development

10.11 EcoGro

10.11.1 EcoGro Corporation Information

10.11.2 EcoGro Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 EcoGro Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 EcoGro Aquaponics Products Offered

10.11.5 EcoGro Recent Development

10.12 Aquaponic Lynx

10.12.1 Aquaponic Lynx Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aquaponic Lynx Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Aquaponic Lynx Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Aquaponic Lynx Aquaponics Products Offered

10.12.5 Aquaponic Lynx Recent Development

10.13 Aquaponics Place

10.13.1 Aquaponics Place Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aquaponics Place Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Aquaponics Place Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Aquaponics Place Aquaponics Products Offered

10.13.5 Aquaponics Place Recent Development

10.14 Endless Food Systems

10.14.1 Endless Food Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Endless Food Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Endless Food Systems Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Endless Food Systems Aquaponics Products Offered

10.14.5 Endless Food Systems Recent Development

10.15 Aonefarm

10.15.1 Aonefarm Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aonefarm Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Aonefarm Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Aonefarm Aquaponics Products Offered

10.15.5 Aonefarm Recent Development

10.16 Japan Aquaponics

10.16.1 Japan Aquaponics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Japan Aquaponics Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Japan Aquaponics Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Japan Aquaponics Aquaponics Products Offered

10.16.5 Japan Aquaponics Recent Development

10.17 Evo Farm

10.17.1 Evo Farm Corporation Information

10.17.2 Evo Farm Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Evo Farm Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Evo Farm Aquaponics Products Offered

10.17.5 Evo Farm Recent Development

10.18 Water Farmers

10.18.1 Water Farmers Corporation Information

10.18.2 Water Farmers Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Water Farmers Aquaponics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Water Farmers Aquaponics Products Offered

10.18.5 Water Farmers Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aquaponics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aquaponics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Aquaponics Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Aquaponics Distributors

12.3 Aquaponics Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us