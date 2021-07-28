Global AquaFeed Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027|Nutreco, Haid Group, Tongwei Group

Los Angeles, United States – – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global AquaFeed market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global AquaFeed Market. We have provided a deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global AquaFeed market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global AquaFeed market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global AquaFeed market through leading segments. The regional study of the global AquaFeed market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global AquaFeed market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global AquaFeed Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global AquaFeed market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the AquaFeed market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report

Nutreco, Haid Group, Tongwei Group, BioMar, Cargill, CP Group, Evergreen Feed, New Hope Group, Grobest, Yuehai Feed, Ridley, Alpha Feed, Dibaq Aquaculture, DBN, Uni-President Vietnam, Aller Aqua, GreenFeed, Proconco, Avanti Feeds, Gold Coin, Vitapro, Tianma Tech

Global AquaFeed Market: Type Segments

, Mash Feed, Pellet Feed, Expanded Feed, Other

Global AquaFeed Market: Application Segments

Fish Feed, Shrimp Feed, Crab Feed, Other

Global AquaFeed Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global AquaFeed market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and anticipates its influence on the global AquaFeed market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

TOC

1 AquaFeed Market Overview

1.1 AquaFeed Product Scope

1.2 AquaFeed Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Mash Feed

1.2.3 Pellet Feed

1.2.4 Expanded Feed

1.2.5 Other

1.3 AquaFeed Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Fish Feed

1.3.3 Shrimp Feed

1.3.4 Crab Feed

1.3.5 Other

1.4 AquaFeed Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global AquaFeed Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global AquaFeed Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 AquaFeed Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global AquaFeed Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global AquaFeed Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America AquaFeed Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe AquaFeed Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China AquaFeed Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan AquaFeed Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India AquaFeed Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global AquaFeed Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top AquaFeed Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top AquaFeed Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global AquaFeed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AquaFeed as of 2020)

3.4 Global AquaFeed Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers AquaFeed Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global AquaFeed Market Size by Type

4.1 Global AquaFeed Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global AquaFeed Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AquaFeed Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global AquaFeed Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global AquaFeed Market Size by Application

5.1 Global AquaFeed Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global AquaFeed Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global AquaFeed Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AquaFeed Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America AquaFeed Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America AquaFeed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America AquaFeed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe AquaFeed Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe AquaFeed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe AquaFeed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China AquaFeed Sales by Company

8.1.1 China AquaFeed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China AquaFeed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan AquaFeed Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan AquaFeed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan AquaFeed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India AquaFeed Sales by Company

11.1.1 India AquaFeed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India AquaFeed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India AquaFeed Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AquaFeed Business

12.1 Nutreco

12.1.1 Nutreco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nutreco Business Overview

12.1.3 Nutreco AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nutreco AquaFeed Products Offered

12.1.5 Nutreco Recent Development

12.2 Haid Group

12.2.1 Haid Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Haid Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Haid Group AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Haid Group AquaFeed Products Offered

12.2.5 Haid Group Recent Development

12.3 Tongwei Group

12.3.1 Tongwei Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tongwei Group Business Overview

12.3.3 Tongwei Group AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tongwei Group AquaFeed Products Offered

12.3.5 Tongwei Group Recent Development

12.4 BioMar

12.4.1 BioMar Corporation Information

12.4.2 BioMar Business Overview

12.4.3 BioMar AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BioMar AquaFeed Products Offered

12.4.5 BioMar Recent Development

12.5 Cargill

12.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cargill Business Overview

12.5.3 Cargill AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cargill AquaFeed Products Offered

12.5.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.6 CP Group

12.6.1 CP Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 CP Group Business Overview

12.6.3 CP Group AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CP Group AquaFeed Products Offered

12.6.5 CP Group Recent Development

12.7 Evergreen Feed

12.7.1 Evergreen Feed Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evergreen Feed Business Overview

12.7.3 Evergreen Feed AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evergreen Feed AquaFeed Products Offered

12.7.5 Evergreen Feed Recent Development

12.8 New Hope Group

12.8.1 New Hope Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 New Hope Group Business Overview

12.8.3 New Hope Group AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 New Hope Group AquaFeed Products Offered

12.8.5 New Hope Group Recent Development

12.9 Grobest

12.9.1 Grobest Corporation Information

12.9.2 Grobest Business Overview

12.9.3 Grobest AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Grobest AquaFeed Products Offered

12.9.5 Grobest Recent Development

12.10 Yuehai Feed

12.10.1 Yuehai Feed Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yuehai Feed Business Overview

12.10.3 Yuehai Feed AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Yuehai Feed AquaFeed Products Offered

12.10.5 Yuehai Feed Recent Development

12.11 Ridley

12.11.1 Ridley Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ridley Business Overview

12.11.3 Ridley AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ridley AquaFeed Products Offered

12.11.5 Ridley Recent Development

12.12 Alpha Feed

12.12.1 Alpha Feed Corporation Information

12.12.2 Alpha Feed Business Overview

12.12.3 Alpha Feed AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Alpha Feed AquaFeed Products Offered

12.12.5 Alpha Feed Recent Development

12.13 Dibaq Aquaculture

12.13.1 Dibaq Aquaculture Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dibaq Aquaculture Business Overview

12.13.3 Dibaq Aquaculture AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dibaq Aquaculture AquaFeed Products Offered

12.13.5 Dibaq Aquaculture Recent Development

12.14 DBN

12.14.1 DBN Corporation Information

12.14.2 DBN Business Overview

12.14.3 DBN AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 DBN AquaFeed Products Offered

12.14.5 DBN Recent Development

12.15 Uni-President Vietnam

12.15.1 Uni-President Vietnam Corporation Information

12.15.2 Uni-President Vietnam Business Overview

12.15.3 Uni-President Vietnam AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Uni-President Vietnam AquaFeed Products Offered

12.15.5 Uni-President Vietnam Recent Development

12.16 Aller Aqua

12.16.1 Aller Aqua Corporation Information

12.16.2 Aller Aqua Business Overview

12.16.3 Aller Aqua AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Aller Aqua AquaFeed Products Offered

12.16.5 Aller Aqua Recent Development

12.17 GreenFeed

12.17.1 GreenFeed Corporation Information

12.17.2 GreenFeed Business Overview

12.17.3 GreenFeed AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 GreenFeed AquaFeed Products Offered

12.17.5 GreenFeed Recent Development

12.18 Proconco

12.18.1 Proconco Corporation Information

12.18.2 Proconco Business Overview

12.18.3 Proconco AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Proconco AquaFeed Products Offered

12.18.5 Proconco Recent Development

12.19 Avanti Feeds

12.19.1 Avanti Feeds Corporation Information

12.19.2 Avanti Feeds Business Overview

12.19.3 Avanti Feeds AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Avanti Feeds AquaFeed Products Offered

12.19.5 Avanti Feeds Recent Development

12.20 Gold Coin

12.20.1 Gold Coin Corporation Information

12.20.2 Gold Coin Business Overview

12.20.3 Gold Coin AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Gold Coin AquaFeed Products Offered

12.20.5 Gold Coin Recent Development

12.21 Vitapro

12.21.1 Vitapro Corporation Information

12.21.2 Vitapro Business Overview

12.21.3 Vitapro AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Vitapro AquaFeed Products Offered

12.21.5 Vitapro Recent Development

12.22 Tianma Tech

12.22.1 Tianma Tech Corporation Information

12.22.2 Tianma Tech Business Overview

12.22.3 Tianma Tech AquaFeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Tianma Tech AquaFeed Products Offered

12.22.5 Tianma Tech Recent Development 13 AquaFeed Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 AquaFeed Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AquaFeed

13.4 AquaFeed Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 AquaFeed Distributors List

14.3 AquaFeed Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 AquaFeed Market Trends

15.2 AquaFeed Drivers

15.3 AquaFeed Market Challenges

15.4 AquaFeed Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global AquaFeed market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global AquaFeed market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global AquaFeed market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global AquaFeed market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global AquaFeed market to help identify market developments