An ADN provides application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration. It is a combination of WAN optimization controller (WOC), application delivery controller (ADC), application security equipment, and application gateway. An ADN monitors the web traffic and distributes traffic among all the servers. An ADN acts as a WOC, which reduces the number of bits over the network using caching and compression techniques. Some WOCs are installed on PCs or mobile clients, while others are installed in the data center. In 2017, ADC accounts for the highest market share in total ADN market and in 2023 also, it is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the overall ADN market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Application Delivery Network(ADN) Market The global Application Delivery Network(ADN) market size is projected to reach US$ 9165.4 million by 2026, from US$ 5504.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Application Delivery Network(ADN) Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Application Delivery Network(ADN) Market are Studied: Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Radware, A10 Networks, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Brocade Communications systems, Fortinet, HPE, Juniper Networks, Riverbed Technology
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Application Delivery Network(ADN) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Application delivery controllers(ADC)
WAN Optimization controllers(WOC)
Application Security Equipment
Application Gateways Application Delivery Network(ADN)
Segmentation by Application: , High-Tech
Education
Media and Entertaintment
BFSI
Government
Others
