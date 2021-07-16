QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Applicant Tracking Software market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Applicant Tracking Software Market The research report studies the Applicant Tracking Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Applicant Tracking Software market size is projected to reach US$ 4382.3 million by 2027, from US$ 2395 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Applicant Tracking Software Market are Studied: Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Applicant Tracking Software market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, On-premises, Cloud-Based

Segmentation by Application: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises Global Applicant Tracking Software market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Applicant Tracking Software industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Applicant Tracking Software trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Applicant Tracking Software developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Applicant Tracking Software industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Applicant Tracking Software

1.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Applicant Tracking Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Applicant Tracking Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Applicant Tracking Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Applicant Tracking Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Applicant Tracking Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Applicant Tracking Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On-premises

2.5 Cloud-Based 3 Applicant Tracking Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Applicant Tracking Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Small and Medium Enterprises

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Applicant Tracking Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Applicant Tracking Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Applicant Tracking Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Applicant Tracking Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Applicant Tracking Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Applicant Tracking Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Workable Software

5.1.1 Workable Software Profile

5.1.2 Workable Software Main Business

5.1.3 Workable Software Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Workable Software Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Workable Software Recent Developments

5.2 Zoho

5.2.1 Zoho Profile

5.2.2 Zoho Main Business

5.2.3 Zoho Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Zoho Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Zoho Recent Developments

5.3 Softgarden

5.3.1 Softgarden Profile

5.3.2 Softgarden Main Business

5.3.3 Softgarden Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Softgarden Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 BambooHR Recent Developments

5.4 BambooHR

5.4.1 BambooHR Profile

5.4.2 BambooHR Main Business

5.4.3 BambooHR Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 BambooHR Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 BambooHR Recent Developments

5.5 ICIMS

5.5.1 ICIMS Profile

5.5.2 ICIMS Main Business

5.5.3 ICIMS Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ICIMS Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 ICIMS Recent Developments

5.6 Lever

5.6.1 Lever Profile

5.6.2 Lever Main Business

5.6.3 Lever Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Lever Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Lever Recent Developments

5.7 SAP (SuccessFactors)

5.7.1 SAP (SuccessFactors) Profile

5.7.2 SAP (SuccessFactors) Main Business

5.7.3 SAP (SuccessFactors) Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SAP (SuccessFactors) Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 SAP (SuccessFactors) Recent Developments

5.8 Jobvite

5.8.1 Jobvite Profile

5.8.2 Jobvite Main Business

5.8.3 Jobvite Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Jobvite Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Jobvite Recent Developments

5.9 Workday

5.9.1 Workday Profile

5.9.2 Workday Main Business

5.9.3 Workday Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Workday Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Workday Recent Developments

5.10 Oracle

5.10.1 Oracle Profile

5.10.2 Oracle Main Business

5.10.3 Oracle Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oracle Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.11 IBM (Kenexa)

5.11.1 IBM (Kenexa) Profile

5.11.2 IBM (Kenexa) Main Business

5.11.3 IBM (Kenexa) Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 IBM (Kenexa) Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 IBM (Kenexa) Recent Developments

5.12 ClearCompany

5.12.1 ClearCompany Profile

5.12.2 ClearCompany Main Business

5.12.3 ClearCompany Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ClearCompany Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 ClearCompany Recent Developments

5.13 COMPAS Technology

5.13.1 COMPAS Technology Profile

5.13.2 COMPAS Technology Main Business

5.13.3 COMPAS Technology Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 COMPAS Technology Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 COMPAS Technology Recent Developments

5.14 TalentReef

5.14.1 TalentReef Profile

5.14.2 TalentReef Main Business

5.14.3 TalentReef Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 TalentReef Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 TalentReef Recent Developments

5.15 Conrep

5.15.1 Conrep Profile

5.15.2 Conrep Main Business

5.15.3 Conrep Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Conrep Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Conrep Recent Developments

5.16 Cornerstone OnDemand

5.16.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

5.16.2 Cornerstone OnDemand Main Business

5.16.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Developments

5.17 Advanced Personnel Systems

5.17.1 Advanced Personnel Systems Profile

5.17.2 Advanced Personnel Systems Main Business

5.17.3 Advanced Personnel Systems Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Advanced Personnel Systems Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Advanced Personnel Systems Recent Developments

5.18 Greenhouse Software

5.18.1 Greenhouse Software Profile

5.18.2 Greenhouse Software Main Business

5.18.3 Greenhouse Software Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Greenhouse Software Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Greenhouse Software Recent Developments

5.19 ApplicantPro

5.19.1 ApplicantPro Profile

5.19.2 ApplicantPro Main Business

5.19.3 ApplicantPro Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 ApplicantPro Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 ApplicantPro Recent Developments

5.20 CATS Software

5.20.1 CATS Software Profile

5.20.2 CATS Software Main Business

5.20.3 CATS Software Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 CATS Software Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 CATS Software Recent Developments

5.21 IKraft Solutions

5.21.1 IKraft Solutions Profile

5.21.2 IKraft Solutions Main Business

5.21.3 IKraft Solutions Applicant Tracking Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 IKraft Solutions Applicant Tracking Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 IKraft Solutions Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Applicant Tracking Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Applicant Tracking Software Industry Trends

11.2 Applicant Tracking Software Market Drivers

11.3 Applicant Tracking Software Market Challenges

11.4 Applicant Tracking Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

