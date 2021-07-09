QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Anti-static packaging materials are packaging containers which could protect the content from static damage. They are mainly used for packaging electronic components. Anti-static packaging materials usually include anti-static bag, anti-static sponge, anti-static grid, etc. Anti-static packaging materials production has lower technology barrier and is labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world anti-static packaging materials industry. The main market players are Miller Packaging, Desco Industries, Dou Yee, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market The global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market size is projected to reach US$ 543.7 million by 2027, from US$ 415.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market are Studied: Miller Packaging, Desco Industries, Dou Yee, BHO TECH, DaklaPack, Sharp Packaging Systems, Mil-Spec Packaging, Polyplus Packaging, Selen Science & Technology, Pall Corporation, TA&A, TIP Corporation, Sanwei Antistatic, Sekisui Chemical, Kao Chia, Sewha, Btree Industry, Cir-Q-Tech Tako, Commodities Source Industrial, MK Master, MARUAI, ACE ESD(Shanghai), LPS Industries, Junyue New Material, Betpak Packaging, Taipei Pack, Heyi Packaging, Advance Packaging, Shanghai Jinghou, Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Anti-Static Packaging Materials market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Anti-Static Bag, Anti-Static Sponge, Anti-Static Grid, Others

Segmentation by Application: Electronic Industry, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

TOC

1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Overview

1.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Overview

1.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Anti-Static Bag

1.2.2 Anti-Static Sponge

1.2.3 Anti-Static Grid

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Anti-Static Packaging Materials Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Anti-Static Packaging Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Anti-Static Packaging Materials as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Application

4.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronic Industry

4.1.2 Chemical Industry

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Country

5.1 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Country

6.1 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Country

8.1 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-Static Packaging Materials Business

10.1 Miller Packaging

10.1.1 Miller Packaging Corporation Information

10.1.2 Miller Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Miller Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Miller Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Miller Packaging Recent Development

10.2 Desco Industries

10.2.1 Desco Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Desco Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Desco Industries Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Desco Industries Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 Desco Industries Recent Development

10.3 Dou Yee

10.3.1 Dou Yee Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dou Yee Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dou Yee Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Dou Yee Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Dou Yee Recent Development

10.4 BHO TECH

10.4.1 BHO TECH Corporation Information

10.4.2 BHO TECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BHO TECH Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BHO TECH Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 BHO TECH Recent Development

10.5 DaklaPack

10.5.1 DaklaPack Corporation Information

10.5.2 DaklaPack Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DaklaPack Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DaklaPack Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 DaklaPack Recent Development

10.6 Sharp Packaging Systems

10.6.1 Sharp Packaging Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sharp Packaging Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sharp Packaging Systems Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sharp Packaging Systems Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Sharp Packaging Systems Recent Development

10.7 Mil-Spec Packaging

10.7.1 Mil-Spec Packaging Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mil-Spec Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mil-Spec Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mil-Spec Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Mil-Spec Packaging Recent Development

10.8 Polyplus Packaging

10.8.1 Polyplus Packaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 Polyplus Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Polyplus Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Polyplus Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Polyplus Packaging Recent Development

10.9 Selen Science & Technology

10.9.1 Selen Science & Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Selen Science & Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Selen Science & Technology Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Selen Science & Technology Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 Selen Science & Technology Recent Development

10.10 Pall Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pall Corporation Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pall Corporation Recent Development

10.11 TA&A

10.11.1 TA&A Corporation Information

10.11.2 TA&A Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TA&A Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 TA&A Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 TA&A Recent Development

10.12 TIP Corporation

10.12.1 TIP Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 TIP Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 TIP Corporation Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 TIP Corporation Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.12.5 TIP Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Sanwei Antistatic

10.13.1 Sanwei Antistatic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sanwei Antistatic Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sanwei Antistatic Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sanwei Antistatic Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.13.5 Sanwei Antistatic Recent Development

10.14 Sekisui Chemical

10.14.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sekisui Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sekisui Chemical Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sekisui Chemical Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.14.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Kao Chia

10.15.1 Kao Chia Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kao Chia Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kao Chia Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kao Chia Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.15.5 Kao Chia Recent Development

10.16 Sewha

10.16.1 Sewha Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sewha Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sewha Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sewha Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.16.5 Sewha Recent Development

10.17 Btree Industry

10.17.1 Btree Industry Corporation Information

10.17.2 Btree Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Btree Industry Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Btree Industry Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.17.5 Btree Industry Recent Development

10.18 Cir-Q-Tech Tako

10.18.1 Cir-Q-Tech Tako Corporation Information

10.18.2 Cir-Q-Tech Tako Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Cir-Q-Tech Tako Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Cir-Q-Tech Tako Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.18.5 Cir-Q-Tech Tako Recent Development

10.19 Commodities Source Industrial

10.19.1 Commodities Source Industrial Corporation Information

10.19.2 Commodities Source Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Commodities Source Industrial Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Commodities Source Industrial Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.19.5 Commodities Source Industrial Recent Development

10.20 MK Master

10.20.1 MK Master Corporation Information

10.20.2 MK Master Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 MK Master Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 MK Master Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.20.5 MK Master Recent Development

10.21 MARUAI

10.21.1 MARUAI Corporation Information

10.21.2 MARUAI Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 MARUAI Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 MARUAI Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.21.5 MARUAI Recent Development

10.22 ACE ESD(Shanghai)

10.22.1 ACE ESD(Shanghai) Corporation Information

10.22.2 ACE ESD(Shanghai) Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 ACE ESD(Shanghai) Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 ACE ESD(Shanghai) Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.22.5 ACE ESD(Shanghai) Recent Development

10.23 LPS Industries

10.23.1 LPS Industries Corporation Information

10.23.2 LPS Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 LPS Industries Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 LPS Industries Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.23.5 LPS Industries Recent Development

10.24 Junyue New Material

10.24.1 Junyue New Material Corporation Information

10.24.2 Junyue New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Junyue New Material Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Junyue New Material Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.24.5 Junyue New Material Recent Development

10.25 Betpak Packaging

10.25.1 Betpak Packaging Corporation Information

10.25.2 Betpak Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Betpak Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Betpak Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.25.5 Betpak Packaging Recent Development

10.26 Taipei Pack

10.26.1 Taipei Pack Corporation Information

10.26.2 Taipei Pack Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Taipei Pack Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Taipei Pack Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.26.5 Taipei Pack Recent Development

10.27 Heyi Packaging

10.27.1 Heyi Packaging Corporation Information

10.27.2 Heyi Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Heyi Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Heyi Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.27.5 Heyi Packaging Recent Development

10.28 Advance Packaging

10.28.1 Advance Packaging Corporation Information

10.28.2 Advance Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Advance Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Advance Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.28.5 Advance Packaging Recent Development

10.29 Shanghai Jinghou

10.29.1 Shanghai Jinghou Corporation Information

10.29.2 Shanghai Jinghou Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Shanghai Jinghou Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Shanghai Jinghou Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.29.5 Shanghai Jinghou Recent Development

10.30 Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging

10.30.1 Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging Corporation Information

10.30.2 Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Products Offered

10.30.5 Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Distributors

12.3 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

