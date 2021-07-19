QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Anti-counterfeit Package market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market The research report studies the Anti-counterfeit Package market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Anti-counterfeit Package market size is projected to reach US$ 151270 million by 2027, from US$ 68930 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Anti-counterfeit Package Market are Studied: Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, NHK SPRING, Flint Group, Toppan, 3M, Essentra, Alien Technology Corp, KURZ, OpSec Security, Lipeng, Shiner, Taibao, Invengo, De La Rue, Schreiner ProSecure, CFC, UPM Raflatac, Techsun, Impinj, G&D, Catalent Pharma Solution, SICPA, CCL

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Anti-counterfeit Package market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Authentication, Track and Trace, Authentication is one of the largest product segments of the anti-counterfeit package market, which has about 68.97% market share in 2019.

Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Industrial and Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Clothing and Apparel, Others, Food and beverages remains the largest application field, followed by industrial and automotive and consumer electronics in 2019. Global Anti-counterfeit Package market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Anti-counterfeit Package industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Anti-counterfeit Package trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Anti-counterfeit Package developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Anti-counterfeit Package industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Anti-counterfeit Package

1.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Overview

1.1.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Product Scope

1.1.2 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Authentication

2.5 Track and Trace 3 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Food and Beverages

3.5 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

3.6 Industrial and Automotive

3.7 Consumer Electronics

3.8 Cosmetics and Personal Care

3.9 Clothing and Apparel

3.10 Others 4 Anti-counterfeit Package Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Anti-counterfeit Package as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Anti-counterfeit Package Market

4.4 Global Top Players Anti-counterfeit Package Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Anti-counterfeit Package Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Avery Dennison

5.1.1 Avery Dennison Profile

5.1.2 Avery Dennison Main Business

5.1.3 Avery Dennison Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Avery Dennison Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments

5.2 Sun Chemical

5.2.1 Sun Chemical Profile

5.2.2 Sun Chemical Main Business

5.2.3 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Developments

5.3 Zebra Technologies

5.3.1 Zebra Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Zebra Technologies Main Business

5.3.3 Zebra Technologies Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Zebra Technologies Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 DNP Recent Developments

5.4 DNP

5.4.1 DNP Profile

5.4.2 DNP Main Business

5.4.3 DNP Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 DNP Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 DNP Recent Developments

5.5 NHK SPRING

5.5.1 NHK SPRING Profile

5.5.2 NHK SPRING Main Business

5.5.3 NHK SPRING Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 NHK SPRING Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 NHK SPRING Recent Developments

5.6 Flint Group

5.6.1 Flint Group Profile

5.6.2 Flint Group Main Business

5.6.3 Flint Group Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Flint Group Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Flint Group Recent Developments

5.7 Toppan

5.7.1 Toppan Profile

5.7.2 Toppan Main Business

5.7.3 Toppan Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Toppan Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Toppan Recent Developments

5.8 3M

5.8.1 3M Profile

5.8.2 3M Main Business

5.8.3 3M Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 3M Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 3M Recent Developments

5.9 Essentra

5.9.1 Essentra Profile

5.9.2 Essentra Main Business

5.9.3 Essentra Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Essentra Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Essentra Recent Developments

5.10 Alien Technology Corp

5.10.1 Alien Technology Corp Profile

5.10.2 Alien Technology Corp Main Business

5.10.3 Alien Technology Corp Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Alien Technology Corp Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Alien Technology Corp Recent Developments

5.11 KURZ

5.11.1 KURZ Profile

5.11.2 KURZ Main Business

5.11.3 KURZ Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 KURZ Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 KURZ Recent Developments

5.12 OpSec Security

5.12.1 OpSec Security Profile

5.12.2 OpSec Security Main Business

5.12.3 OpSec Security Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 OpSec Security Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 OpSec Security Recent Developments

5.13 Lipeng

5.13.1 Lipeng Profile

5.13.2 Lipeng Main Business

5.13.3 Lipeng Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Lipeng Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Lipeng Recent Developments

5.14 Shiner

5.14.1 Shiner Profile

5.14.2 Shiner Main Business

5.14.3 Shiner Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Shiner Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Shiner Recent Developments

5.15 Taibao

5.15.1 Taibao Profile

5.15.2 Taibao Main Business

5.15.3 Taibao Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Taibao Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Taibao Recent Developments

5.16 Invengo

5.16.1 Invengo Profile

5.16.2 Invengo Main Business

5.16.3 Invengo Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Invengo Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Invengo Recent Developments

5.17 De La Rue

5.17.1 De La Rue Profile

5.17.2 De La Rue Main Business

5.17.3 De La Rue Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 De La Rue Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 De La Rue Recent Developments

5.18 Schreiner ProSecure

5.18.1 Schreiner ProSecure Profile

5.18.2 Schreiner ProSecure Main Business

5.18.3 Schreiner ProSecure Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Schreiner ProSecure Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Schreiner ProSecure Recent Developments

5.19 CFC

5.19.1 CFC Profile

5.19.2 CFC Main Business

5.19.3 CFC Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 CFC Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 CFC Recent Developments

5.20 UPM Raflatac

5.20.1 UPM Raflatac Profile

5.20.2 UPM Raflatac Main Business

5.20.3 UPM Raflatac Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 UPM Raflatac Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 UPM Raflatac Recent Developments

5.21 Techsun

5.21.1 Techsun Profile

5.21.2 Techsun Main Business

5.21.3 Techsun Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Techsun Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Techsun Recent Developments

5.22 Impinj

5.22.1 Impinj Profile

5.22.2 Impinj Main Business

5.22.3 Impinj Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Impinj Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Impinj Recent Developments

5.23 G&D

5.23.1 G&D Profile

5.23.2 G&D Main Business

5.23.3 G&D Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 G&D Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 G&D Recent Developments

5.24 Catalent Pharma Solution

5.24.1 Catalent Pharma Solution Profile

5.24.2 Catalent Pharma Solution Main Business

5.24.3 Catalent Pharma Solution Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Catalent Pharma Solution Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Catalent Pharma Solution Recent Developments

5.25 SICPA

5.25.1 SICPA Profile

5.25.2 SICPA Main Business

5.25.3 SICPA Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 SICPA Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 SICPA Recent Developments

5.26 CCL

5.26.1 CCL Profile

5.26.2 CCL Main Business

5.26.3 CCL Anti-counterfeit Package Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 CCL Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 CCL Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Dynamics

11.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Industry Trends

11.2 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Drivers

11.3 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Challenges

11.4 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

