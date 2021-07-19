QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Animal Feed Supplements market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Animal Feed Supplements are enzyme supplements, phosphate, calcium and trace mineral mixtures that can be given to grazing animals during the dry or rainy season. These animal feed supplements can be mixed with fodder and have an extra shelf life. Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment. Asia-Pacific is the largest Animal Feed Supplements market with about 37% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 25% market share. The key players are Evonik, Adisseo, CJ Group, Novus International, DSM, Meihua Group, Kemin Industries, Zoetis, CP Group, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ADM, Alltech, Biomin, Lonza, Global Bio-Chem, Lesaffre, Nutreco, DuPont, Novozymes etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 10% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Animal Feed Supplements Market The global Animal Feed Supplements market size is projected to reach US$ 70 million by 2027, from US$ 58 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Animal Feed Supplements Market are Studied: Evonik, Adisseo, CJ Group, Novus International, DSM, Meihua Group, Kemin Industries, Zoetis, CP Group, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ADM, Alltech, Biomin, Lonza, Global Bio-Chem, Lesaffre, Nutreco, DuPont, Novozymes

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Animal Feed Supplements market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Minerals, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzymes, Others, In 2018, Minerals accounted for a major share of 54% in the global Animal Feed Supplements market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 22751.8 K MT by 2025 from 19324.2 K MT in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Poultry Feeds, Ruminant Feeds, Pig Feeds, Others, In Animal Feed Supplements market, Poultry Feeds segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19905.7 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Animal Feed Supplements will be promising in the Poultry Feeds field in the next couple of years.

