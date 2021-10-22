Global Animal Feed Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Charoen Pokphand Foods

“Global Animal Feed Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Animal Feed market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

The global market for Animal Feed is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global Animal Feed Market: Segmentation

Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Cargill, DowDuPont, Land O’Lakes, Royal DSM, Nutreco N.V., Country Bird Holdings, Alltech Inc.

By Type:

, Compound Feed, Fodder, Forage

By Application

Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture

Global Animal Feed Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Animal Feed market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Animal Feed Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Animal Feed market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global Animal Feed Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Animal Feed market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Animal Feed Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Animal Feed Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Compound Feed

1.4.3 Fodder

1.4.4 Forage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Poultry

1.5.3 Swine

1.5.4 Ruminant

1.5.5 Aquaculture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Animal Feed Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Animal Feed Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Animal Feed, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Animal Feed Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Animal Feed Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Animal Feed Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Animal Feed Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Animal Feed Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Animal Feed Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Animal Feed Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Animal Feed Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Animal Feed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Animal Feed Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Animal Feed Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Animal Feed Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Animal Feed Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Animal Feed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Animal Feed Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Animal Feed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Animal Feed Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Animal Feed Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Animal Feed Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Animal Feed Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Animal Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Animal Feed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Animal Feed Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Animal Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Animal Feed Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Animal Feed Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Animal Feed Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Animal Feed Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Animal Feed Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Animal Feed Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Animal Feed Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Animal Feed Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Animal Feed Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Animal Feed Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Animal Feed Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Animal Feed Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Animal Feed Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Animal Feed Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Animal Feed Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Animal Feed Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Animal Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Animal Feed Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Animal Feed Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Animal Feed Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Animal Feed Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Animal Feed Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Animal Feed Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Animal Feed Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Animal Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Animal Feed Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Animal Feed Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Animal Feed Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Animal Feed Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Animal Feed Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Animal Feed Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Animal Feed Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Animal Feed Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Animal Feed Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Archer Daniels Midland

12.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

12.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Animal Feed Products Offered

12.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF Animal Feed Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Charoen Pokphand Foods

12.3.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods Corporation Information

12.3.2 Charoen Pokphand Foods Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Charoen Pokphand Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Charoen Pokphand Foods Animal Feed Products Offered

12.3.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods Recent Development

12.4 Cargill

12.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cargill Animal Feed Products Offered

12.4.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.5 DowDuPont

12.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.5.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 DowDuPont Animal Feed Products Offered

12.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.6 Land O’Lakes

12.6.1 Land O’Lakes Corporation Information

12.6.2 Land O’Lakes Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Land O’Lakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Land O’Lakes Animal Feed Products Offered

12.6.5 Land O’Lakes Recent Development

12.7 Royal DSM

12.7.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Royal DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Royal DSM Animal Feed Products Offered

12.7.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

12.8 Nutreco N.V.

12.8.1 Nutreco N.V. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nutreco N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nutreco N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nutreco N.V. Animal Feed Products Offered

12.8.5 Nutreco N.V. Recent Development

12.9 Country Bird Holdings

12.9.1 Country Bird Holdings Corporation Information

12.9.2 Country Bird Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Country Bird Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Country Bird Holdings Animal Feed Products Offered

12.9.5 Country Bird Holdings Recent Development

12.10 Alltech Inc.

12.10.1 Alltech Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Alltech Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Alltech Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Alltech Inc. Animal Feed Products Offered

12.10.5 Alltech Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Archer Daniels Midland

12.11.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

12.11.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Archer Daniels Midland Animal Feed Products Offered

12.11.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Animal Feed Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Animal Feed Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

