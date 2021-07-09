QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Android POS market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Android POS can link itself to several checkout terminals in your counter and operated by main computer. With the Android technologies added, the device is programmed, it can track your usage, record sales, monitor updates of dollar changes, calculate orders and payments, and tally inventory sales based on items saved in your system. This POS system gives you control on your business where security control on the cash register have and limit the number of employees who can open this. The Android POS is capable of keeping tracks and records of’s sales. Checking the business’s profit is much easier compared to tedious manual checking. It can help to improve marketing strategies and technique by analyzing the condition of the business. That’s why even small-scale businesses need the help of such device to make their job a lot easier and faster. Global Android POS key players include Ingenico (Landi), Fujian Centerm, Newland Payment, PAX Technology, SZZT Electronics, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, both with a share about 70%, followed by North America and Europe, total have a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Portable is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Retail, followed by Hospitality, Restaurant, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Android POS Market The global Android POS market size is projected to reach US$ 33010 million by 2027, from US$ 5592 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.4% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Android POS Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Android POS Market are Studied: Fujian Centerm, PAX Technology, Xinguodu, Smartpeak, Newland Payment, Clover Network, Zall Fintech, SZZT Electronics, Sunmi, Justtide, Ingenico, NEWPOS, Wintec, Hisense

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Android POS market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Portable POS, Desktop POS

Segmentation by Application: Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality, Other

TOC

1 Android POS Market Overview

1.1 Android POS Product Overview

1.2 Android POS Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable POS

1.2.2 Desktop POS

1.3 Global Android POS Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Android POS Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Android POS Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Android POS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Android POS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Android POS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Android POS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Android POS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Android POS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Android POS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Android POS Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Android POS Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Android POS Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Android POS Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Android POS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Android POS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Android POS Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Android POS Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Android POS as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Android POS Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Android POS Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Android POS Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Android POS Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Android POS Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Android POS Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Android POS Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Android POS Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Android POS Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Android POS Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Android POS Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Android POS by Application

4.1 Android POS Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail

4.1.2 Restaurant

4.1.3 Hospitality

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Android POS Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Android POS Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Android POS Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Android POS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Android POS Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Android POS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Android POS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Android POS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Android POS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Android POS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Android POS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Android POS by Country

5.1 North America Android POS Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Android POS by Country

6.1 Europe Android POS Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Android POS by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Android POS Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Android POS Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Android POS Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Android POS Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Android POS Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Android POS by Country

8.1 Latin America Android POS Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Android POS by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Android POS Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Android POS Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Android POS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Android POS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Android POS Business

10.1 Fujian Centerm

10.1.1 Fujian Centerm Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fujian Centerm Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Fujian Centerm Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Fujian Centerm Android POS Products Offered

10.1.5 Fujian Centerm Recent Development

10.2 PAX Technology

10.2.1 PAX Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 PAX Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PAX Technology Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 PAX Technology Android POS Products Offered

10.2.5 PAX Technology Recent Development

10.3 Xinguodu

10.3.1 Xinguodu Corporation Information

10.3.2 Xinguodu Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Xinguodu Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Xinguodu Android POS Products Offered

10.3.5 Xinguodu Recent Development

10.4 Smartpeak

10.4.1 Smartpeak Corporation Information

10.4.2 Smartpeak Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Smartpeak Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Smartpeak Android POS Products Offered

10.4.5 Smartpeak Recent Development

10.5 Newland Payment

10.5.1 Newland Payment Corporation Information

10.5.2 Newland Payment Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Newland Payment Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Newland Payment Android POS Products Offered

10.5.5 Newland Payment Recent Development

10.6 Clover Network

10.6.1 Clover Network Corporation Information

10.6.2 Clover Network Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Clover Network Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Clover Network Android POS Products Offered

10.6.5 Clover Network Recent Development

10.7 Zall Fintech

10.7.1 Zall Fintech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Zall Fintech Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Zall Fintech Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Zall Fintech Android POS Products Offered

10.7.5 Zall Fintech Recent Development

10.8 SZZT Electronics

10.8.1 SZZT Electronics Corporation Information

10.8.2 SZZT Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SZZT Electronics Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SZZT Electronics Android POS Products Offered

10.8.5 SZZT Electronics Recent Development

10.9 Sunmi

10.9.1 Sunmi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sunmi Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sunmi Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sunmi Android POS Products Offered

10.9.5 Sunmi Recent Development

10.10 Justtide

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Android POS Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Justtide Android POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Justtide Recent Development

10.11 Ingenico

10.11.1 Ingenico Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ingenico Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ingenico Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ingenico Android POS Products Offered

10.11.5 Ingenico Recent Development

10.12 NEWPOS

10.12.1 NEWPOS Corporation Information

10.12.2 NEWPOS Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 NEWPOS Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 NEWPOS Android POS Products Offered

10.12.5 NEWPOS Recent Development

10.13 Wintec

10.13.1 Wintec Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wintec Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wintec Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wintec Android POS Products Offered

10.13.5 Wintec Recent Development

10.14 Hisense

10.14.1 Hisense Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hisense Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hisense Android POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hisense Android POS Products Offered

10.14.5 Hisense Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Android POS Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Android POS Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Android POS Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Android POS Distributors

12.3 Android POS Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us