Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 |, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Microchip Technology, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Silicon Laboratories, Toshiba

Market Segment by Product Type:

, 8-Bit Microcontrollers, 16-Bit Microcontrollers, 32-Bit Microcontrollers

Market Segment by Application:

, Body Electronics, Chassis and Powertrain, Infotainment and Telematics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Global and Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 8-Bit Microcontrollers

1.2.3 16-Bit Microcontrollers

1.2.4 32-Bit Microcontrollers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Body Electronics

1.3.3 Chassis and Powertrain

1.3.4 Infotainment and Telematics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Europe by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Europe Top Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Europe Top Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 NXP Semiconductors

12.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.2 Renesas Electronics

12.2.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Renesas Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Renesas Electronics Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.2.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

12.3 Microchip Technology

12.3.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

12.3.2 Microchip Technology Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microchip Technology Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Microchip Technology Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.3.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

12.4 Infineon Technologies

12.4.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.4.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.5 STMicroelectronics

12.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.6 Texas Instruments

12.6.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.6.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.7 Cypress Semiconductors

12.7.1 Cypress Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cypress Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cypress Semiconductors Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cypress Semiconductors Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.7.5 Cypress Semiconductors Recent Development

12.8 Analog Devices

12.8.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.8.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Analog Devices Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Analog Devices Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.8.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

12.9 Silicon Laboratories

12.9.1 Silicon Laboratories Corporation Information

12.9.2 Silicon Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Silicon Laboratories Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Silicon Laboratories Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.9.5 Silicon Laboratories Recent Development

12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toshiba Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Products Offered

12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

13.1 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

