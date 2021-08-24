Global Aircraft Refurbishing market:Analysts Predict Potential Growth by 2027|B/E Aerospace, United Technology Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace

Complete study of the global Aircraft Refurbishing market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Aircraft Refurbishing industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Aircraft Refurbishing production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Aircraft Refurbishing market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Passenger to Freighter Refurbishing
VIP Cabin Refurbishing
Commercial Cabin Refurbishing Aircraft Refurbishing
Segment by Application
Wide Body Aircraft
Narrow Body Aircraft
Large Body Aircraft
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
B/E Aerospace, United Technology Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, SIA Engineering, JAMCO America, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering, Sabreliner Aviation LLC, Gulfstream Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik AG, Jet Aviation AG, SCI Cabin Interiors, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
1.2.1 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Passenger to Freighter Refurbishing
1.2.3 VIP Cabin Refurbishing
1.2.4 Commercial Cabin Refurbishing 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Wide Body Aircraft
1.3.3 Narrow Body Aircraft
1.3.4 Large Body Aircraft 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Aircraft Refurbishing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Aircraft Refurbishing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Aircraft Refurbishing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Aircraft Refurbishing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Aircraft Refurbishing Market Trends
2.3.2 Aircraft Refurbishing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Aircraft Refurbishing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Aircraft Refurbishing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Aircraft Refurbishing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Aircraft Refurbishing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aircraft Refurbishing Revenue 3.4 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aircraft Refurbishing Revenue in 2020 3.5 Aircraft Refurbishing Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Aircraft Refurbishing Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Aircraft Refurbishing Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Aircraft Refurbishing Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Aircraft Refurbishing Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Aircraft Refurbishing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 B/E Aerospace
11.1.1 B/E Aerospace Company Details
11.1.2 B/E Aerospace Business Overview
11.1.3 B/E Aerospace Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.1.4 B/E Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 B/E Aerospace Recent Development 11.2 United Technology Corporation
11.2.1 United Technology Corporation Company Details
11.2.2 United Technology Corporation Business Overview
11.2.3 United Technology Corporation Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.2.4 United Technology Corporation Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 United Technology Corporation Recent Development 11.3 Zodiac Aerospace
11.3.1 Zodiac Aerospace Company Details
11.3.2 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview
11.3.3 Zodiac Aerospace Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.3.4 Zodiac Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Zodiac Aerospace Recent Development 11.4 SIA Engineering
11.4.1 SIA Engineering Company Details
11.4.2 SIA Engineering Business Overview
11.4.3 SIA Engineering Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.4.4 SIA Engineering Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 SIA Engineering Recent Development 11.5 JAMCO America
11.5.1 JAMCO America Company Details
11.5.2 JAMCO America Business Overview
11.5.3 JAMCO America Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.5.4 JAMCO America Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 JAMCO America Recent Development 11.6 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering
11.6.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Details
11.6.2 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Business Overview
11.6.3 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.6.4 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Recent Development 11.7 Sabreliner Aviation LLC
11.7.1 Sabreliner Aviation LLC Company Details
11.7.2 Sabreliner Aviation LLC Business Overview
11.7.3 Sabreliner Aviation LLC Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.7.4 Sabreliner Aviation LLC Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Sabreliner Aviation LLC Recent Development 11.8 Gulfstream Aerospace
11.8.1 Gulfstream Aerospace Company Details
11.8.2 Gulfstream Aerospace Business Overview
11.8.3 Gulfstream Aerospace Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.8.4 Gulfstream Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Gulfstream Aerospace Recent Development 11.9 Lufthansa Technik AG
11.9.1 Lufthansa Technik AG Company Details
11.9.2 Lufthansa Technik AG Business Overview
11.9.3 Lufthansa Technik AG Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.9.4 Lufthansa Technik AG Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Lufthansa Technik AG Recent Development 11.10 Jet Aviation AG
11.10.1 Jet Aviation AG Company Details
11.10.2 Jet Aviation AG Business Overview
11.10.3 Jet Aviation AG Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.10.4 Jet Aviation AG Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Jet Aviation AG Recent Development 11.11 SCI Cabin Interiors
11.11.1 SCI Cabin Interiors Company Details
11.11.2 SCI Cabin Interiors Business Overview
11.11.3 SCI Cabin Interiors Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.11.4 SCI Cabin Interiors Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 SCI Cabin Interiors Recent Development 11.12 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
11.12.1 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Company Details
11.12.2 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Business Overview
11.12.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Aircraft Refurbishing Introduction
11.12.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Revenue in Aircraft Refurbishing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
