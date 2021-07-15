QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market The research report studies the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market size is projected to reach US$ 4373.4 million by 2027, from US$ 3693.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market are Studied: Thales, LEMZ, Harris, Indra Sistemas, Raytheon, Cobham, ANPC, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Frequentis, Sierra Nevada, Lockheed Martin, Telephonics, Siqura B. V., Aeronav, Jezetek, Wisesoft, Glarun

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Communication System, Surveillance System, Navigation System

Segmentation by Application: Defence, Commercial Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Air Traffic Control (ATC) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Air Traffic Control (ATC) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Air Traffic Control (ATC)

1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Communication System

2.5 Surveillance System

2.6 Navigation System 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Defence

3.5 Commercial 4 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Air Traffic Control (ATC) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Air Traffic Control (ATC) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thales

5.1.1 Thales Profile

5.1.2 Thales Main Business

5.1.3 Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Thales Recent Developments

5.2 LEMZ

5.2.1 LEMZ Profile

5.2.2 LEMZ Main Business

5.2.3 LEMZ Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 LEMZ Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 LEMZ Recent Developments

5.3 Harris

5.3.1 Harris Profile

5.3.2 Harris Main Business

5.3.3 Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Developments

5.4 Indra Sistemas

5.4.1 Indra Sistemas Profile

5.4.2 Indra Sistemas Main Business

5.4.3 Indra Sistemas Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Indra Sistemas Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Developments

5.5 Raytheon

5.5.1 Raytheon Profile

5.5.2 Raytheon Main Business

5.5.3 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Raytheon Recent Developments

5.6 Cobham

5.6.1 Cobham Profile

5.6.2 Cobham Main Business

5.6.3 Cobham Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cobham Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Cobham Recent Developments

5.7 ANPC

5.7.1 ANPC Profile

5.7.2 ANPC Main Business

5.7.3 ANPC Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ANPC Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 ANPC Recent Developments

5.8 BAE Systems

5.8.1 BAE Systems Profile

5.8.2 BAE Systems Main Business

5.8.3 BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments

5.9 Northrop Grumman

5.9.1 Northrop Grumman Profile

5.9.2 Northrop Grumman Main Business

5.9.3 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments

5.10 Frequentis

5.10.1 Frequentis Profile

5.10.2 Frequentis Main Business

5.10.3 Frequentis Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Frequentis Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Frequentis Recent Developments

5.11 Sierra Nevada

5.11.1 Sierra Nevada Profile

5.11.2 Sierra Nevada Main Business

5.11.3 Sierra Nevada Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sierra Nevada Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Sierra Nevada Recent Developments

5.12 Lockheed Martin

5.12.1 Lockheed Martin Profile

5.12.2 Lockheed Martin Main Business

5.12.3 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments

5.13 Telephonics

5.13.1 Telephonics Profile

5.13.2 Telephonics Main Business

5.13.3 Telephonics Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Telephonics Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Telephonics Recent Developments

5.14 Siqura B. V.

5.14.1 Siqura B. V. Profile

5.14.2 Siqura B. V. Main Business

5.14.3 Siqura B. V. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Siqura B. V. Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Siqura B. V. Recent Developments

5.15 Aeronav

5.15.1 Aeronav Profile

5.15.2 Aeronav Main Business

5.15.3 Aeronav Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Aeronav Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Aeronav Recent Developments

5.16 Jezetek

5.16.1 Jezetek Profile

5.16.2 Jezetek Main Business

5.16.3 Jezetek Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Jezetek Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Jezetek Recent Developments

5.17 Wisesoft

5.17.1 Wisesoft Profile

5.17.2 Wisesoft Main Business

5.17.3 Wisesoft Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Wisesoft Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Wisesoft Recent Developments

5.18 Glarun

5.18.1 Glarun Profile

5.18.2 Glarun Main Business

5.18.3 Glarun Air Traffic Control (ATC) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Glarun Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Glarun Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Dynamics

11.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Industry Trends

11.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Drivers

11.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Challenges

11.4 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us