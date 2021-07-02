Global AI Market Analysis & Trends to 2037- Affectiva, Amplero, Appier

Los Angeles, United States – The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global AI Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global AI Market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global AI market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global AI market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global AI market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global AI market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global AI market.

AI Market Leading Players

Affectiva, Amplero, Appier, Bidalgo, Cognitiv, Conversica, Dstillery, GumGum, Heuritech, IBM, Iflytek, InMobi, Intango, Invoca, LeyanTech, NetBase, Quantcast, Salesforce, Twiggle, XANT

AI Market Product Type Segments

User Analysis, Advertising, Brand Prediction, Other

AI Market Application Segments

Advertisers, Sales Department, Analysis, Other Global AI Marketing

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global AI market.

• To clearly segment the global AI market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global AI market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global AI market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global AI market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global AI market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global AI market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/77517d8c05b7fd501a317be698797a02,0,1,global-ai-market TOC 1 Market Overview of AI Marketing 1.1 AI Marketing Market Overview

1.1.1 AI Marketing Product Scope

1.1.2 AI Marketing Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global AI Marketing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global AI Marketing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global AI Marketing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global AI Marketing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, AI Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America AI Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe AI Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific AI Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America AI Marketing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa AI Marketing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 AI Marketing Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global AI Marketing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global AI Marketing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global AI Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027) 2.4 User Analysis 2.5 Advertising 2.6 Brand Prediction 2.7 Other 3 AI Marketing Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global AI Marketing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global AI Marketing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global AI Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 3.4 Advertisers 3.5 Sales Department 3.6 Analysis 3.7 Other 4 AI Marketing Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global AI Marketing Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AI Marketing as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into AI Marketing Market 4.4 Global Top Players AI Marketing Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players AI Marketing Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 AI Marketing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Affectiva

5.1.1 Affectiva Profile

5.1.2 Affectiva Main Business

5.1.3 Affectiva AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Affectiva AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Affectiva Recent Developments 5.2 Amplero

5.2.1 Amplero Profile

5.2.2 Amplero Main Business

5.2.3 Amplero AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amplero AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Amplero Recent Developments 5.3 Appier

5.5.1 Appier Profile

5.3.2 Appier Main Business

5.3.3 Appier AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Appier AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Bidalgo Recent Developments 5.4 Bidalgo

5.4.1 Bidalgo Profile

5.4.2 Bidalgo Main Business

5.4.3 Bidalgo AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Bidalgo AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Bidalgo Recent Developments 5.5 Cognitiv

5.5.1 Cognitiv Profile

5.5.2 Cognitiv Main Business

5.5.3 Cognitiv AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Cognitiv AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Cognitiv Recent Developments 5.6 Conversica

5.6.1 Conversica Profile

5.6.2 Conversica Main Business

5.6.3 Conversica AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Conversica AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Conversica Recent Developments 5.7 Dstillery

5.7.1 Dstillery Profile

5.7.2 Dstillery Main Business

5.7.3 Dstillery AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Dstillery AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Dstillery Recent Developments 5.8 GumGum

5.8.1 GumGum Profile

5.8.2 GumGum Main Business

5.8.3 GumGum AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GumGum AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 GumGum Recent Developments 5.9 Heuritech

5.9.1 Heuritech Profile

5.9.2 Heuritech Main Business

5.9.3 Heuritech AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Heuritech AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Heuritech Recent Developments 5.10 IBM

5.10.1 IBM Profile

5.10.2 IBM Main Business

5.10.3 IBM AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 IBM AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 IBM Recent Developments 5.11 Iflytek

5.11.1 Iflytek Profile

5.11.2 Iflytek Main Business

5.11.3 Iflytek AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Iflytek AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Iflytek Recent Developments 5.12 InMobi

5.12.1 InMobi Profile

5.12.2 InMobi Main Business

5.12.3 InMobi AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 InMobi AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 InMobi Recent Developments 5.13 Intango

5.13.1 Intango Profile

5.13.2 Intango Main Business

5.13.3 Intango AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Intango AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Intango Recent Developments 5.14 Invoca

5.14.1 Invoca Profile

5.14.2 Invoca Main Business

5.14.3 Invoca AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Invoca AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Invoca Recent Developments 5.15 LeyanTech

5.15.1 LeyanTech Profile

5.15.2 LeyanTech Main Business

5.15.3 LeyanTech AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 LeyanTech AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 LeyanTech Recent Developments 5.16 NetBase

5.16.1 NetBase Profile

5.16.2 NetBase Main Business

5.16.3 NetBase AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 NetBase AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 NetBase Recent Developments 5.17 Quantcast

5.17.1 Quantcast Profile

5.17.2 Quantcast Main Business

5.17.3 Quantcast AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Quantcast AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Quantcast Recent Developments 5.18 Salesforce

5.18.1 Salesforce Profile

5.18.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.18.3 Salesforce AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Salesforce AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Salesforce Recent Developments 5.19 Twiggle

5.19.1 Twiggle Profile

5.19.2 Twiggle Main Business

5.19.3 Twiggle AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Twiggle AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Twiggle Recent Developments 5.20 XANT

5.20.1 XANT Profile

5.20.2 XANT Main Business

5.20.3 XANT AI Marketing Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 XANT AI Marketing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 XANT Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America AI Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe AI Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific AI Marketing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America AI Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa AI Marketing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 AI Marketing Market Dynamics 11.1 AI Marketing Industry Trends 11.2 AI Marketing Market Drivers 11.3 AI Marketing Market Challenges 11.4 AI Marketing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

