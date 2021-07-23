Global AI in Oil & Gas market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|IBM, Accenture, Google

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global AI in Oil & Gas market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market: Segmentation

The global market for AI in Oil & Gas is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Competition by Players :

IBM, Accenture, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, EY, Intel, FuGenX Technologies, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger

Global AI in Oil & Gas Sales and Revenue by Product Type Segments

Hardware, Software, Services AI in Oil & Gas

Global AI in Oil & Gas Sales and Revenue by Application Segments

Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global AI in Oil & Gas market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global AI in Oil & Gas market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global AI in Oil & Gas market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Midstream

1.3.4 Downstream

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Trends

2.3.2 AI in Oil & Gas Market Drivers

2.3.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Challenges

2.3.4 AI in Oil & Gas Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI in Oil & Gas Revenue

3.4 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI in Oil & Gas Revenue in 2020

3.5 AI in Oil & Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players AI in Oil & Gas Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into AI in Oil & Gas Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 AI in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Accenture

11.2.1 Accenture Company Details

11.2.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.2.3 Accenture AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.2.4 Accenture Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Google Company Details

11.3.2 Google Business Overview

11.3.3 Google AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.3.4 Google Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Google Recent Development

11.8 EY

11.8.1 EY Company Details

11.8.2 EY Business Overview

11.8.3 EY AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.8.4 EY Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 EY Recent Development

11.9 Intel

11.9.1 Intel Company Details

11.9.2 Intel Business Overview

11.9.3 Intel AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.9.4 Intel Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Intel Recent Development

11.10 FuGenX Technologies

11.10.1 FuGenX Technologies Company Details

11.10.2 FuGenX Technologies Business Overview

11.10.3 FuGenX Technologies AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.10.4 FuGenX Technologies Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 FuGenX Technologies Recent Development

11.11 Baker Hughes

11.11.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

11.11.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview

11.11.3 Baker Hughes AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.11.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

11.12 Halliburton

11.12.1 Halliburton Company Details

11.12.2 Halliburton Business Overview

11.12.3 Halliburton AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.12.4 Halliburton Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Halliburton Recent Development

11.13 Schlumberger

11.13.1 Schlumberger Company Details

11.13.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

11.13.3 Schlumberger AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.13.4 Schlumberger Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Schlumberger Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

