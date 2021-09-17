Global AI in Fintech market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|Microsoft (US), Google (California, US)

“

Los Angeles, United State,- This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global AI in Fintech market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global AI in Fintech market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global AI in Fintech market. The authors of the report segment the global AI in Fintech market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global AI in Fintech market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of AI in Fintech market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global AI in Fintech market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global AI in Fintech market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global AI in Fintech market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the AI in Fintech report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Microsoft (US), Google (California, US), Salesforce.com (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Inbenta Technologies (US), IPsoft (US), Nuance Communications (US), ComplyAdvantage.com (US)

Global AI in Fintech Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global AI in Fintech market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the AI in Fintech market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global AI in Fintech market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global AI in Fintech market.

Global AI in Fintech Market by Product

Software Tools, Platforms

Global AI in Fintech Market by Application

Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioral Analytics, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global AI in Fintech market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global AI in Fintech market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global AI in Fintech market

TOC

Table of Contents

AI in Fintech Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of AI in Fintech

1.1 AI in Fintech Market Overview

1.1.1 AI in Fintech Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global AI in Fintech Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 AI in Fintech Market by Type

1.3.1 Global AI in Fintech Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global AI in Fintech Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Software Tools

1.3.4 Platforms

1.4 AI in Fintech Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Virtual Assistant

1.4.2 Business Analytics and Reporting

1.4.3 Customer Behavioral Analytics

1.4.4 Others

2 Global AI in Fintech Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global AI in Fintech Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Microsoft (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Google (California, US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Salesforce.com (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 IBM (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Intel (US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Amazon Web Services (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Inbenta Technologies (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 IPsoft (US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Nuance Communications (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 ComplyAdvantage.com (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 AI in Fintech Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global AI in Fintech Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global AI in Fintech Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of AI in Fintech in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of AI in Fintech

5 North America AI in Fintech Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America AI in Fintech Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America AI in Fintech Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe AI in Fintech Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe AI in Fintech Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe AI in Fintech Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China AI in Fintech Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China AI in Fintech Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China AI in Fintech Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific AI in Fintech Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific AI in Fintech Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific AI in Fintech Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America AI in Fintech Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America AI in Fintech Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America AI in Fintech Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa AI in Fintech Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Fintech Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa AI in Fintech Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global AI in Fintech Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America AI in Fintech Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe AI in Fintech Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China AI in Fintech Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific AI in Fintech Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America AI in Fintech Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa AI in Fintech Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global AI in Fintech Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 AI in Fintech Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

