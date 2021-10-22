Global Agriculture Sensors Market Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities | Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch

“Global Agriculture Sensors Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Agriculture Sensors market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

The global market for Agriculture Sensors is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Segmentation

Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc, Trimble Inc, Sentera, LLC., The Yield Pty Ltd

By Type:

Physical Sensors, Mechanical Sensors, Chemical Sensors

By Application

, Yield Monitoring and Mapping, Soil Monitoring, Disease Control and Detection, Irrigation and Water Management

Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Agriculture Sensors market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Agriculture Sensors market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Agriculture Sensors market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agriculture Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agriculture Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Physical Sensors

1.4.3 Mechanical Sensors

1.4.4 Chemical Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Yield Monitoring and Mapping

1.5.3 Soil Monitoring

1.5.4 Disease Control and Detection

1.5.5 Irrigation and Water Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Agriculture Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Agriculture Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Agriculture Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture Sensors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Agriculture Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agriculture Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agriculture Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture Sensors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agriculture Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agriculture Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agriculture Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agriculture Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Agriculture Sensors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Agriculture Sensors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Agriculture Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Agriculture Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Agriculture Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Agriculture Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Agriculture Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Texas Instruments Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.2 Auroras s.r.l.

12.2.1 Auroras s.r.l. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Auroras s.r.l. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Auroras s.r.l. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Auroras s.r.l. Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 Auroras s.r.l. Recent Development

12.3 Bosch

12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bosch Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.4 Avidor High Tech

12.4.1 Avidor High Tech Corporation Information

12.4.2 Avidor High Tech Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Avidor High Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Avidor High Tech Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 Avidor High Tech Recent Development

12.5 Libelium

12.5.1 Libelium Corporation Information

12.5.2 Libelium Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Libelium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Libelium Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 Libelium Recent Development

12.6 Sol Chip Ltd

12.6.1 Sol Chip Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sol Chip Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sol Chip Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sol Chip Ltd Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 Sol Chip Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Pycno Agriculture

12.7.1 Pycno Agriculture Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pycno Agriculture Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pycno Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Pycno Agriculture Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.7.5 Pycno Agriculture Recent Development

12.8 CropX Inc

12.8.1 CropX Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 CropX Inc Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CropX Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 CropX Inc Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.8.5 CropX Inc Recent Development

12.9 Trimble Inc

12.9.1 Trimble Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Trimble Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Trimble Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Trimble Inc Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.9.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

12.10 Sentera, LLC.

12.10.1 Sentera, LLC. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sentera, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sentera, LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Sentera, LLC. Agriculture Sensors Products Offered

12.10.5 Sentera, LLC. Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture Sensors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agriculture Sensors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

