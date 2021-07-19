QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Agricultural Inoculants market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Agricultural inoculants are formulations containing one or more beneficial microorganism strains, (or species) which help in plant growth and development, directly or indirectly. These microorganisms consume several elements from soil as food sources and excrete these into more available materials for plants. North America is the largest Agricultural Inoculants market with about 38% market share. South America is follower, accounting for about 33% market share. The key players are Novozymes A/S, BASF, DowDuPont, Advanced Biological Marketing, Verdesian Life Sciences, Brettyoung, Bayer Cropscience, BioSoja, Rizobacter, KALO, Loveland Products, Mycorrhizal, Premier Tech, Leading Bio-agricultural, Xitebio Technologies, Agnition, Horticultural Alliance, New Edge Microbials, Legume Technology, Syngenta, AMMS, Alosca Technologies, Groundwork BioAg, Zhongnong Fuyuan etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 50% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Agricultural Inoculants Market The global Agricultural Inoculants market size is projected to reach US$ 5244.7 million by 2027, from US$ 4838.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Agricultural Inoculants Market are Studied: Novozymes A/S, BASF, DuPont, Advanced Biological Marketing, Verdesian Life Sciences, Brettyoung, Bayer Cropscience, BioSoja, Rizobacter, KALO, Loveland Products, Mycorrhizal, Premier Tech, Leading Bio-agricultural, Xitebio Technologies, Agnition, Horticultural Alliance, New Edge Microbials, Legume Technology, Syngenta, AMMS, Alosca Technologies, Groundwork BioAg, Zhongnong Fuyuan
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Agricultural Inoculants market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Seed Inoculants, Soil Inoculants
Segmentation by Application: Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Agricultural Inoculants industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Agricultural Inoculants trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Agricultural Inoculants developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Agricultural Inoculants industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Agricultural Inoculants Market Overview
1.1 Agricultural Inoculants Product Overview
1.2 Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Seed Inoculants
1.2.2 Soil Inoculants
1.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Agricultural Inoculants Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Agricultural Inoculants Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Agricultural Inoculants Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Agricultural Inoculants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Agricultural Inoculants Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Agricultural Inoculants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Agricultural Inoculants Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Agricultural Inoculants as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Inoculants Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Agricultural Inoculants Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Agricultural Inoculants Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Agricultural Inoculants by Application
4.1 Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Oilseeds & Pulses
4.1.2 Cereals & Grains
4.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables
4.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Agricultural Inoculants by Country
5.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Agricultural Inoculants by Country
6.1 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants by Country
8.1 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agricultural Inoculants Business
10.1 Novozymes A/S
10.1.1 Novozymes A/S Corporation Information
10.1.2 Novozymes A/S Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Novozymes A/S Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Novozymes A/S Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.1.5 Novozymes A/S Recent Development
10.2 BASF
10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 BASF Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 BASF Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.2.5 BASF Recent Development
10.3 DuPont
10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.3.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 DuPont Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 DuPont Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.3.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.4 Advanced Biological Marketing
10.4.1 Advanced Biological Marketing Corporation Information
10.4.2 Advanced Biological Marketing Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Advanced Biological Marketing Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Advanced Biological Marketing Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.4.5 Advanced Biological Marketing Recent Development
10.5 Verdesian Life Sciences
10.5.1 Verdesian Life Sciences Corporation Information
10.5.2 Verdesian Life Sciences Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Verdesian Life Sciences Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Verdesian Life Sciences Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.5.5 Verdesian Life Sciences Recent Development
10.6 Brettyoung
10.6.1 Brettyoung Corporation Information
10.6.2 Brettyoung Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Brettyoung Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Brettyoung Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.6.5 Brettyoung Recent Development
10.7 Bayer Cropscience
10.7.1 Bayer Cropscience Corporation Information
10.7.2 Bayer Cropscience Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Bayer Cropscience Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Bayer Cropscience Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.7.5 Bayer Cropscience Recent Development
10.8 BioSoja
10.8.1 BioSoja Corporation Information
10.8.2 BioSoja Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 BioSoja Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 BioSoja Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.8.5 BioSoja Recent Development
10.9 Rizobacter
10.9.1 Rizobacter Corporation Information
10.9.2 Rizobacter Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Rizobacter Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Rizobacter Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.9.5 Rizobacter Recent Development
10.10 KALO
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Agricultural Inoculants Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 KALO Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 KALO Recent Development
10.11 Loveland Products
10.11.1 Loveland Products Corporation Information
10.11.2 Loveland Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Loveland Products Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Loveland Products Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.11.5 Loveland Products Recent Development
10.12 Mycorrhizal
10.12.1 Mycorrhizal Corporation Information
10.12.2 Mycorrhizal Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Mycorrhizal Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Mycorrhizal Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.12.5 Mycorrhizal Recent Development
10.13 Premier Tech
10.13.1 Premier Tech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Premier Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Premier Tech Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Premier Tech Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.13.5 Premier Tech Recent Development
10.14 Leading Bio-agricultural
10.14.1 Leading Bio-agricultural Corporation Information
10.14.2 Leading Bio-agricultural Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Leading Bio-agricultural Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Leading Bio-agricultural Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.14.5 Leading Bio-agricultural Recent Development
10.15 Xitebio Technologies
10.15.1 Xitebio Technologies Corporation Information
10.15.2 Xitebio Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Xitebio Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Xitebio Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.15.5 Xitebio Technologies Recent Development
10.16 Agnition
10.16.1 Agnition Corporation Information
10.16.2 Agnition Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Agnition Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Agnition Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.16.5 Agnition Recent Development
10.17 Horticultural Alliance
10.17.1 Horticultural Alliance Corporation Information
10.17.2 Horticultural Alliance Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Horticultural Alliance Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Horticultural Alliance Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.17.5 Horticultural Alliance Recent Development
10.18 New Edge Microbials
10.18.1 New Edge Microbials Corporation Information
10.18.2 New Edge Microbials Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 New Edge Microbials Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 New Edge Microbials Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.18.5 New Edge Microbials Recent Development
10.19 Legume Technology
10.19.1 Legume Technology Corporation Information
10.19.2 Legume Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Legume Technology Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Legume Technology Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.19.5 Legume Technology Recent Development
10.20 Syngenta
10.20.1 Syngenta Corporation Information
10.20.2 Syngenta Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Syngenta Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Syngenta Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.20.5 Syngenta Recent Development
10.21 AMMS
10.21.1 AMMS Corporation Information
10.21.2 AMMS Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 AMMS Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 AMMS Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.21.5 AMMS Recent Development
10.22 Alosca Technologies
10.22.1 Alosca Technologies Corporation Information
10.22.2 Alosca Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Alosca Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Alosca Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.22.5 Alosca Technologies Recent Development
10.23 Groundwork BioAg
10.23.1 Groundwork BioAg Corporation Information
10.23.2 Groundwork BioAg Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Groundwork BioAg Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Groundwork BioAg Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.23.5 Groundwork BioAg Recent Development
10.24 Zhongnong Fuyuan
10.24.1 Zhongnong Fuyuan Corporation Information
10.24.2 Zhongnong Fuyuan Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Zhongnong Fuyuan Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Zhongnong Fuyuan Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered
10.24.5 Zhongnong Fuyuan Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Agricultural Inoculants Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Agricultural Inoculants Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Agricultural Inoculants Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Agricultural Inoculants Distributors
12.3 Agricultural Inoculants Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
