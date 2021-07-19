QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Agricultural Inoculants market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Agricultural inoculants are formulations containing one or more beneficial microorganism strains, (or species) which help in plant growth and development, directly or indirectly. These microorganisms consume several elements from soil as food sources and excrete these into more available materials for plants. North America is the largest Agricultural Inoculants market with about 38% market share. South America is follower, accounting for about 33% market share. The key players are Novozymes A/S, BASF, DowDuPont, Advanced Biological Marketing, Verdesian Life Sciences, Brettyoung, Bayer Cropscience, BioSoja, Rizobacter, KALO, Loveland Products, Mycorrhizal, Premier Tech, Leading Bio-agricultural, Xitebio Technologies, Agnition, Horticultural Alliance, New Edge Microbials, Legume Technology, Syngenta, AMMS, Alosca Technologies, Groundwork BioAg, Zhongnong Fuyuan etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 50% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Agricultural Inoculants Market The global Agricultural Inoculants market size is projected to reach US$ 5244.7 million by 2027, from US$ 4838.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Agricultural Inoculants Market are Studied: Novozymes A/S, BASF, DuPont, Advanced Biological Marketing, Verdesian Life Sciences, Brettyoung, Bayer Cropscience, BioSoja, Rizobacter, KALO, Loveland Products, Mycorrhizal, Premier Tech, Leading Bio-agricultural, Xitebio Technologies, Agnition, Horticultural Alliance, New Edge Microbials, Legume Technology, Syngenta, AMMS, Alosca Technologies, Groundwork BioAg, Zhongnong Fuyuan

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Agricultural Inoculants market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Seed Inoculants, Soil Inoculants

Segmentation by Application: Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables

TOC

1 Agricultural Inoculants Market Overview

1.1 Agricultural Inoculants Product Overview

1.2 Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Seed Inoculants

1.2.2 Soil Inoculants

1.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Agricultural Inoculants Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Agricultural Inoculants Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Agricultural Inoculants Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Agricultural Inoculants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Agricultural Inoculants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Inoculants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Agricultural Inoculants Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Agricultural Inoculants as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Inoculants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Agricultural Inoculants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Agricultural Inoculants Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Agricultural Inoculants by Application

4.1 Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

4.1.2 Cereals & Grains

4.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

4.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Agricultural Inoculants by Country

5.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Agricultural Inoculants by Country

6.1 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants by Country

8.1 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agricultural Inoculants Business

10.1 Novozymes A/S

10.1.1 Novozymes A/S Corporation Information

10.1.2 Novozymes A/S Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Novozymes A/S Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Novozymes A/S Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.1.5 Novozymes A/S Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 DuPont

10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DuPont Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DuPont Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.4 Advanced Biological Marketing

10.4.1 Advanced Biological Marketing Corporation Information

10.4.2 Advanced Biological Marketing Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Advanced Biological Marketing Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Advanced Biological Marketing Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.4.5 Advanced Biological Marketing Recent Development

10.5 Verdesian Life Sciences

10.5.1 Verdesian Life Sciences Corporation Information

10.5.2 Verdesian Life Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Verdesian Life Sciences Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Verdesian Life Sciences Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.5.5 Verdesian Life Sciences Recent Development

10.6 Brettyoung

10.6.1 Brettyoung Corporation Information

10.6.2 Brettyoung Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Brettyoung Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Brettyoung Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.6.5 Brettyoung Recent Development

10.7 Bayer Cropscience

10.7.1 Bayer Cropscience Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bayer Cropscience Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bayer Cropscience Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bayer Cropscience Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.7.5 Bayer Cropscience Recent Development

10.8 BioSoja

10.8.1 BioSoja Corporation Information

10.8.2 BioSoja Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BioSoja Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BioSoja Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.8.5 BioSoja Recent Development

10.9 Rizobacter

10.9.1 Rizobacter Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rizobacter Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Rizobacter Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Rizobacter Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.9.5 Rizobacter Recent Development

10.10 KALO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Agricultural Inoculants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KALO Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KALO Recent Development

10.11 Loveland Products

10.11.1 Loveland Products Corporation Information

10.11.2 Loveland Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Loveland Products Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Loveland Products Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.11.5 Loveland Products Recent Development

10.12 Mycorrhizal

10.12.1 Mycorrhizal Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mycorrhizal Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mycorrhizal Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mycorrhizal Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.12.5 Mycorrhizal Recent Development

10.13 Premier Tech

10.13.1 Premier Tech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Premier Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Premier Tech Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Premier Tech Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.13.5 Premier Tech Recent Development

10.14 Leading Bio-agricultural

10.14.1 Leading Bio-agricultural Corporation Information

10.14.2 Leading Bio-agricultural Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Leading Bio-agricultural Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Leading Bio-agricultural Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.14.5 Leading Bio-agricultural Recent Development

10.15 Xitebio Technologies

10.15.1 Xitebio Technologies Corporation Information

10.15.2 Xitebio Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Xitebio Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Xitebio Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.15.5 Xitebio Technologies Recent Development

10.16 Agnition

10.16.1 Agnition Corporation Information

10.16.2 Agnition Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Agnition Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Agnition Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.16.5 Agnition Recent Development

10.17 Horticultural Alliance

10.17.1 Horticultural Alliance Corporation Information

10.17.2 Horticultural Alliance Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Horticultural Alliance Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Horticultural Alliance Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.17.5 Horticultural Alliance Recent Development

10.18 New Edge Microbials

10.18.1 New Edge Microbials Corporation Information

10.18.2 New Edge Microbials Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 New Edge Microbials Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 New Edge Microbials Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.18.5 New Edge Microbials Recent Development

10.19 Legume Technology

10.19.1 Legume Technology Corporation Information

10.19.2 Legume Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Legume Technology Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Legume Technology Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.19.5 Legume Technology Recent Development

10.20 Syngenta

10.20.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

10.20.2 Syngenta Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Syngenta Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Syngenta Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.20.5 Syngenta Recent Development

10.21 AMMS

10.21.1 AMMS Corporation Information

10.21.2 AMMS Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 AMMS Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 AMMS Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.21.5 AMMS Recent Development

10.22 Alosca Technologies

10.22.1 Alosca Technologies Corporation Information

10.22.2 Alosca Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Alosca Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Alosca Technologies Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.22.5 Alosca Technologies Recent Development

10.23 Groundwork BioAg

10.23.1 Groundwork BioAg Corporation Information

10.23.2 Groundwork BioAg Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Groundwork BioAg Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Groundwork BioAg Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.23.5 Groundwork BioAg Recent Development

10.24 Zhongnong Fuyuan

10.24.1 Zhongnong Fuyuan Corporation Information

10.24.2 Zhongnong Fuyuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Zhongnong Fuyuan Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Zhongnong Fuyuan Agricultural Inoculants Products Offered

10.24.5 Zhongnong Fuyuan Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Agricultural Inoculants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Agricultural Inoculants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Agricultural Inoculants Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Agricultural Inoculants Distributors

12.3 Agricultural Inoculants Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us