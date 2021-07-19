QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Agricultural Films market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Agricultural Films is plastic film used in agricultural production in general. Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays. China is the largest Agricultural Films market with about 64% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 19% market share. The key players are British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Polypak, Barbier Group, Plastika Kritis, Rani Plast, Agriplast, JIANYUANCHUN, Big East New Materials, Huadun, Tianjin Plastic, Qing Tian Plastic Industrial, Shandong Tianhe Plastic, Xinguang Plastic, Zibo Zhongyi Plastic, Chenguang Plastic, Zibo Plactics Eight etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 3% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Agricultural Films Market The global Agricultural Films market size is projected to reach US$ 23540 million by 2027, from US$ 12820 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Agricultural Films Market are Studied: British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Polypak, Barbier Group, Plastika Kritis, Rani Plast, Agriplast, JIANYUANCHUN, Big East New Materials, Huadun, Tianjin Plastic, Qing Tian Plastic Industrial, Shandong Tianhe Plastic, Xinguang Plastic, Zibo Zhongyi Plastic, Chenguang Plastic, Zibo Plactics Eight

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Agricultural Films market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: High Grade, Middle Grade, Low Grade

Segmentation by Application: Shed Plastic Film, Mulch Plastic Film, Others

About Us