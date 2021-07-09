QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Advanced CO2 Sensors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The Advanced CO2 Sensor is an instrument for the measurement of carbon dioxide gas. The most common principles for CO2 sensors are infrared gas sensors (NDIR) and chemical gas sensors. Measuring carbon dioxide is important in monitoring indoor air quality, the function of the lungs in the form of a capnograph device, and many industrial processes. COVID-19 Impact Insights Global Advanced CO2 Sensors key players include Siemens AG, Honeywell, Vaisala, SenseAir (Asahi Kasei), Amphenol Corporation, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 55% percent. In terms of product, NDIR CO2 Sensor is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial, followed by Building Automation. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market The global Advanced CO2 Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 1404.6 million by 2027, from US$ 763.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Advanced CO2 Sensors Market are Studied: Siemens AG, Honeywell, Vaisala, SenseAir (Asahi Kasei), Amphenol Corporation, Sensirion AG, Trane, E + E ELEKTRONIK, Figaro, Gas Sensing Solutions, Ati Airtest Technologies Inc., Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics), Digital Control System Inc, ELT SENSOR Corp., Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Advanced CO2 Sensors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: NDIR CO2 Sensor, Chemical CO2 Sensor

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Industrial, Building Automation, Air Conditioners, Air Purifier, Healthcare, Petrochemical, Others

TOC

1 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Advanced CO2 Sensors Product Overview

1.2 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 NDIR CO2 Sensor

1.2.2 Chemical CO2 Sensor

1.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Advanced CO2 Sensors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Advanced CO2 Sensors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Advanced CO2 Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Advanced CO2 Sensors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Advanced CO2 Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Advanced CO2 Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Advanced CO2 Sensors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors by Application

4.1 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Building Automation

4.1.4 Air Conditioners

4.1.5 Air Purifier

4.1.6 Healthcare

4.1.7 Petrochemical

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors by Country

5.1 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors by Country

6.1 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors by Country

8.1 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Advanced CO2 Sensors Business

10.1 Siemens AG

10.1.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Siemens AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Siemens AG Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Siemens AG Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.2 Honeywell

10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Honeywell Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Honeywell Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.3 Vaisala

10.3.1 Vaisala Corporation Information

10.3.2 Vaisala Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Vaisala Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Vaisala Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 Vaisala Recent Development

10.4 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei)

10.4.1 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Corporation Information

10.4.2 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 SenseAir (Asahi Kasei) Recent Development

10.5 Amphenol Corporation

10.5.1 Amphenol Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Amphenol Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Amphenol Corporation Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Amphenol Corporation Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 Amphenol Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Sensirion AG

10.6.1 Sensirion AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sensirion AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sensirion AG Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sensirion AG Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 Sensirion AG Recent Development

10.7 Trane

10.7.1 Trane Corporation Information

10.7.2 Trane Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Trane Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Trane Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.7.5 Trane Recent Development

10.8 E + E ELEKTRONIK

10.8.1 E + E ELEKTRONIK Corporation Information

10.8.2 E + E ELEKTRONIK Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 E + E ELEKTRONIK Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 E + E ELEKTRONIK Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.8.5 E + E ELEKTRONIK Recent Development

10.9 Figaro

10.9.1 Figaro Corporation Information

10.9.2 Figaro Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Figaro Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Figaro Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.9.5 Figaro Recent Development

10.10 Gas Sensing Solutions

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Advanced CO2 Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gas Sensing Solutions Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gas Sensing Solutions Recent Development

10.11 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc.

10.11.1 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.11.5 Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. Recent Development

10.12 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics)

10.12.1 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics) Recent Development

10.13 Digital Control System Inc

10.13.1 Digital Control System Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 Digital Control System Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Digital Control System Inc Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Digital Control System Inc Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.13.5 Digital Control System Inc Recent Development

10.14 ELT SENSOR Corp.

10.14.1 ELT SENSOR Corp. Corporation Information

10.14.2 ELT SENSOR Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ELT SENSOR Corp. Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ELT SENSOR Corp. Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.14.5 ELT SENSOR Corp. Recent Development

10.15 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

10.15.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.15.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Advanced CO2 Sensors Products Offered

10.15.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Advanced CO2 Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Advanced CO2 Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Advanced CO2 Sensors Distributors

12.3 Advanced CO2 Sensors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

