Global Acrylate Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2027| BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Dow Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Acrylate Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Acrylate report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Acrylate market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Acrylate market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylate Market Research Report:BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Dow Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan), SIBUR (Russia), LG Chem (South Korea), SASOL Limited (South Africa), Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China), Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China), Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Global Acrylate Market by Type:Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate

Global Acrylate Market by Application:Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textiles, Automotive, Others

The global market for Acrylate is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Acrylate Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Acrylate Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Acrylate market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Acrylate market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Acrylate market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Acrylate market?

2. How will the global Acrylate market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Acrylate market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Acrylate market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Acrylate market throughout the forecast period?

1 Acrylate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylate

1.2 Acrylate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Butyl Acrylate

1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate

1.2.4 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate

1.2.5 Methyl Acrylate

1.3 Acrylate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Textiles

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Acrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Acrylate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Acrylate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Acrylate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Acrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Acrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Acrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Acrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Acrylate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Acrylate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Acrylate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Acrylate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Acrylate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Acrylate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Acrylate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Acrylate Production

3.4.1 North America Acrylate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Acrylate Production

3.5.1 Europe Acrylate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Acrylate Production

3.6.1 China Acrylate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Acrylate Production

3.7.1 Japan Acrylate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Acrylate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Acrylate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Acrylate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Acrylate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acrylate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acrylate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Acrylate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acrylate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Acrylate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Acrylate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Acrylate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Acrylate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF SE (Germany)

7.1.1 BASF SE (Germany) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE (Germany) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF SE (Germany) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF SE (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Arkema (France)

7.2.1 Arkema (France) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema (France) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Arkema (France) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Arkema (France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Arkema (France) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dow Chemical Company (US)

7.3.1 Dow Chemical Company (US) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dow Chemical Company (US) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dow Chemical Company (US) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dow Chemical Company (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dow Chemical Company (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Evonik Industries (Germany)

7.4.1 Evonik Industries (Germany) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Industries (Germany) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Evonik Industries (Germany) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Evonik Industries (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Evonik Industries (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan)

7.5.1 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.5.2 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SIBUR (Russia)

7.6.1 SIBUR (Russia) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.6.2 SIBUR (Russia) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SIBUR (Russia) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SIBUR (Russia) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SIBUR (Russia) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 LG Chem (South Korea)

7.7.1 LG Chem (South Korea) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.7.2 LG Chem (South Korea) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 LG Chem (South Korea) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 LG Chem (South Korea) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LG Chem (South Korea) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SASOL Limited (South Africa)

7.8.1 SASOL Limited (South Africa) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.8.2 SASOL Limited (South Africa) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SASOL Limited (South Africa) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SASOL Limited (South Africa) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SASOL Limited (South Africa) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)

7.9.1 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.9.2 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China)

7.11.1 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China)

7.12.1 Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

7.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Acrylate Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Acrylate Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Acrylate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Acrylate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acrylate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylate

8.4 Acrylate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Acrylate Distributors List

9.3 Acrylate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Acrylate Industry Trends

10.2 Acrylate Growth Drivers

10.3 Acrylate Market Challenges

10.4 Acrylate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Acrylate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Acrylate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Acrylate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Acrylate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Acrylate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Acrylate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Acrylate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acrylate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acrylate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Acrylate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Acrylate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

