QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output. Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) key players include Delta(Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by China Taiwan and Korea, both with a share about 10 percent. In terms of product, Up to 10W is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Mobile Communications, followed by Telecom/Datacomm, Computer & Office, Consumer Electronics, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market The global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market size is projected to reach US$ 11050 million by 2027, from US$ 11510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -0.6% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267814/global-ac-dc-external-power-supply-eps-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market are Studied: Delta (Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, Emerson (Artesyn), Flextronics, Mean Well, TDK Lambda, Phihong, FSP

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Up to 10W, 11W-50W, 51W-100W, 100W-250W

Segmentation by Application: Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics, Telecom/Datacom, Industrial, Medical, LED Lighting, Wireless Power & Charging, Military & Aerospace

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267814/global-ac-dc-external-power-supply-eps-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/787fae5cbf194bb67bbcb6c655edf8cc,0,1,global-ac-dc-external-power-supply-eps-market

TOC

1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Overview

1.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Overview

1.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up to 10W

1.2.2 11W-50W

1.2.3 51W-100W

1.2.4 100W-250W

1.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Application

4.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Computer & Office

4.1.2 Mobile Communications

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Telecom/Datacom

4.1.5 Industrial

4.1.6 Medical

4.1.7 LED Lighting

4.1.8 Wireless Power & Charging

4.1.9 Military & Aerospace

4.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Country

5.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Country

6.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Country

8.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Business

10.1 Delta (Eltek)

10.1.1 Delta (Eltek) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Delta (Eltek) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Delta (Eltek) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Delta (Eltek) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Delta (Eltek) Recent Development

10.2 Lite-On Technology

10.2.1 Lite-On Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lite-On Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lite-On Technology AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lite-On Technology AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Lite-On Technology Recent Development

10.3 Acbel Polytech

10.3.1 Acbel Polytech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Acbel Polytech Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Acbel Polytech AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Acbel Polytech AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Acbel Polytech Recent Development

10.4 Salcomp

10.4.1 Salcomp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Salcomp Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Salcomp AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Salcomp AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Salcomp Recent Development

10.5 Chicony Power

10.5.1 Chicony Power Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chicony Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chicony Power AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chicony Power AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Chicony Power Recent Development

10.6 Emerson (Artesyn)

10.6.1 Emerson (Artesyn) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Emerson (Artesyn) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Emerson (Artesyn) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Emerson (Artesyn) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Emerson (Artesyn) Recent Development

10.7 Flextronics

10.7.1 Flextronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Flextronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Flextronics AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Flextronics AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Flextronics Recent Development

10.8 Mean Well

10.8.1 Mean Well Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mean Well Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mean Well AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mean Well AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mean Well Recent Development

10.9 TDK Lambda

10.9.1 TDK Lambda Corporation Information

10.9.2 TDK Lambda Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TDK Lambda AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TDK Lambda AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.9.5 TDK Lambda Recent Development

10.10 Phihong

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Phihong AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Phihong Recent Development

10.11 FSP

10.11.1 FSP Corporation Information

10.11.2 FSP Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 FSP AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 FSP AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Products Offered

10.11.5 FSP Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Distributors

12.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us