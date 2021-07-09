QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global 2D AOI Inspection Systems market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems key players include Orbotech, Omron, SAKI Corporation, Mirtec Co., Ltd., Utechzone, etc. There are many companies in this industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market The global 2D AOI Inspection Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 395.9 million by 2027, from US$ 321 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market are Studied: Orbotech, Omron, SAKI Corporation, Mirtec Co., Ltd., Utechzone, Test Research, Inc(TRI), Koh Young, Viscom AG, Nordson, ViTrox, JUTZE Intelligence

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the 2D AOI Inspection Systems market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Inline 2D AOI, Offline 2D AOI

Segmentation by Application: PCB, Panel Display, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global 2D AOI Inspection Systems industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming 2D AOI Inspection Systems trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current 2D AOI Inspection Systems developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the 2D AOI Inspection Systems industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Overview

1.1 2D AOI Inspection Systems Product Overview

1.2 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inline 2D AOI

1.2.2 Offline 2D AOI

1.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 2D AOI Inspection Systems Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 2D AOI Inspection Systems Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 2D AOI Inspection Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 2D AOI Inspection Systems as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 2D AOI Inspection Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 2D AOI Inspection Systems Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems by Application

4.1 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 PCB

4.1.2 Panel Display

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 2D AOI Inspection Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems by Country

5.1 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems by Country

6.1 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems by Country

8.1 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2D AOI Inspection Systems Business

10.1 Orbotech

10.1.1 Orbotech Corporation Information

10.1.2 Orbotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Orbotech 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Orbotech 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 Orbotech Recent Development

10.2 Omron

10.2.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.2.2 Omron Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Omron 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Omron 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Omron Recent Development

10.3 SAKI Corporation

10.3.1 SAKI Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 SAKI Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SAKI Corporation 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SAKI Corporation 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 SAKI Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Mirtec Co., Ltd.

10.4.1 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mirtec Co., Ltd. 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mirtec Co., Ltd. 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Utechzone

10.5.1 Utechzone Corporation Information

10.5.2 Utechzone Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Utechzone 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Utechzone 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Utechzone Recent Development

10.6 Test Research, Inc(TRI)

10.6.1 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Test Research, Inc(TRI) 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Test Research, Inc(TRI) 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Recent Development

10.7 Koh Young

10.7.1 Koh Young Corporation Information

10.7.2 Koh Young Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Koh Young 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Koh Young 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Koh Young Recent Development

10.8 Viscom AG

10.8.1 Viscom AG Corporation Information

10.8.2 Viscom AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Viscom AG 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Viscom AG 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Viscom AG Recent Development

10.9 Nordson

10.9.1 Nordson Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nordson Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nordson 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nordson 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Nordson Recent Development

10.10 ViTrox

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 2D AOI Inspection Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ViTrox 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ViTrox Recent Development

10.11 JUTZE Intelligence

10.11.1 JUTZE Intelligence Corporation Information

10.11.2 JUTZE Intelligence Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JUTZE Intelligence 2D AOI Inspection Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JUTZE Intelligence 2D AOI Inspection Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 JUTZE Intelligence Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 2D AOI Inspection Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 2D AOI Inspection Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 2D AOI Inspection Systems Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 2D AOI Inspection Systems Distributors

12.3 2D AOI Inspection Systems Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

