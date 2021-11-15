Glassine Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Glatfelter, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Sappi

“Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Glassine Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glassine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glassine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glassine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glassine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glassine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glassine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Glatfelter, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Sappi, UPM, Loparex, Pudumjee Group, LINTEC, Thai Paper Company (SCG Packaging), ITASA, Laufenberg, GRÜNPERGA Papier, Xianhe, Wuzhou Special Paper, Minfeng Special Paper, Huachuan Group, Xinfeng Group, Chenming Paper, Fujian Naoshan Paper, Guilin Qifeng Paper

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bleached Glassine Paper

Unbleached Glassine Paper

Market Segmentation by Application:

Labels

Food Packaging

Medical

Industrial

Others

The Glassine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glassine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glassine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glassine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glassine

1.2 Glassine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glassine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bleached Glassine Paper

1.2.3 Unbleached Glassine Paper

1.3 Glassine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glassine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Labels

1.3.3 Food Packaging

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glassine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glassine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glassine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glassine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glassine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glassine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glassine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glassine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glassine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glassine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glassine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glassine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glassine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glassine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glassine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glassine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glassine Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glassine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glassine Production

3.4.1 North America Glassine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glassine Production

3.5.1 Europe Glassine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glassine Production

3.6.1 China Glassine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glassine Production

3.7.1 Japan Glassine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glassine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glassine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glassine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glassine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glassine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glassine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glassine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glassine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glassine Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glassine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glassine Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glassine Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glassine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Glatfelter

7.1.1 Glatfelter Glassine Corporation Information

7.1.2 Glatfelter Glassine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Glatfelter Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Glatfelter Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Glatfelter Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

7.2.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glassine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glassine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sappi

7.3.1 Sappi Glassine Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sappi Glassine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sappi Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sappi Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sappi Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 UPM

7.4.1 UPM Glassine Corporation Information

7.4.2 UPM Glassine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 UPM Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 UPM Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 UPM Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Loparex

7.5.1 Loparex Glassine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Loparex Glassine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Loparex Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Loparex Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Loparex Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Pudumjee Group

7.6.1 Pudumjee Group Glassine Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pudumjee Group Glassine Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Pudumjee Group Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Pudumjee Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Pudumjee Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 LINTEC

7.7.1 LINTEC Glassine Corporation Information

7.7.2 LINTEC Glassine Product Portfolio

7.7.3 LINTEC Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 LINTEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LINTEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Thai Paper Company (SCG Packaging)

7.8.1 Thai Paper Company (SCG Packaging) Glassine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Thai Paper Company (SCG Packaging) Glassine Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Thai Paper Company (SCG Packaging) Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Thai Paper Company (SCG Packaging) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Thai Paper Company (SCG Packaging) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ITASA

7.9.1 ITASA Glassine Corporation Information

7.9.2 ITASA Glassine Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ITASA Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ITASA Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ITASA Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Laufenberg

7.10.1 Laufenberg Glassine Corporation Information

7.10.2 Laufenberg Glassine Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Laufenberg Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Laufenberg Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Laufenberg Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 GRÜNPERGA Papier

7.11.1 GRÜNPERGA Papier Glassine Corporation Information

7.11.2 GRÜNPERGA Papier Glassine Product Portfolio

7.11.3 GRÜNPERGA Papier Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 GRÜNPERGA Papier Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 GRÜNPERGA Papier Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Xianhe

7.12.1 Xianhe Glassine Corporation Information

7.12.2 Xianhe Glassine Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Xianhe Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Xianhe Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Xianhe Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wuzhou Special Paper

7.13.1 Wuzhou Special Paper Glassine Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wuzhou Special Paper Glassine Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wuzhou Special Paper Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Wuzhou Special Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wuzhou Special Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Minfeng Special Paper

7.14.1 Minfeng Special Paper Glassine Corporation Information

7.14.2 Minfeng Special Paper Glassine Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Minfeng Special Paper Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Minfeng Special Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Minfeng Special Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Huachuan Group

7.15.1 Huachuan Group Glassine Corporation Information

7.15.2 Huachuan Group Glassine Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Huachuan Group Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Huachuan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Huachuan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Xinfeng Group

7.16.1 Xinfeng Group Glassine Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xinfeng Group Glassine Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Xinfeng Group Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Xinfeng Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Xinfeng Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Chenming Paper

7.17.1 Chenming Paper Glassine Corporation Information

7.17.2 Chenming Paper Glassine Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Chenming Paper Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Chenming Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Chenming Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Fujian Naoshan Paper

7.18.1 Fujian Naoshan Paper Glassine Corporation Information

7.18.2 Fujian Naoshan Paper Glassine Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Fujian Naoshan Paper Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Fujian Naoshan Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Fujian Naoshan Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Guilin Qifeng Paper

7.19.1 Guilin Qifeng Paper Glassine Corporation Information

7.19.2 Guilin Qifeng Paper Glassine Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Guilin Qifeng Paper Glassine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Guilin Qifeng Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Guilin Qifeng Paper Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glassine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glassine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glassine

8.4 Glassine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glassine Distributors List

9.3 Glassine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glassine Industry Trends

10.2 Glassine Growth Drivers

10.3 Glassine Market Challenges

10.4 Glassine Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glassine by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glassine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glassine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glassine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glassine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glassine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glassine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glassine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glassine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glassine by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glassine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glassine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glassine by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glassine by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

