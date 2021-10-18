Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | BASF, Changchun, Lanxess

“

A newly published report titled “(Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glassfiber Reinforced PBT report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DowDuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, Ticona, WinTech, Kolon, Toray, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, BlueStar, LG Chem, Nan Ya, Evonik

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pure PBT/Glass Fiber Vompounds

Glass-fiber Reinforced PBT Blends



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others



The Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT

1.2 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pure PBT/Glass Fiber Vompounds

1.2.3 Glass-fiber Reinforced PBT Blends

1.3 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production

3.4.1 North America Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production

3.5.1 Europe Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production

3.6.1 China Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production

3.7.1 Japan Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Changchun

7.2.1 Changchun Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.2.2 Changchun Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Changchun Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Changchun Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Changchun Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Lanxess

7.3.1 Lanxess Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lanxess Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Lanxess Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sabic

7.4.1 Sabic Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sabic Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sabic Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sabic Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sabic Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shinkong

7.5.1 Shinkong Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shinkong Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shinkong Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Shinkong Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shinkong Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DowDuPont

7.6.1 DowDuPont Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.6.2 DowDuPont Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DowDuPont Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DSM

7.7.1 DSM Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.7.2 DSM Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DSM Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Mitsubishi

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mitsubishi Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ticona

7.9.1 Ticona Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ticona Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ticona Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ticona Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ticona Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 WinTech

7.10.1 WinTech Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.10.2 WinTech Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.10.3 WinTech Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 WinTech Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 WinTech Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kolon

7.11.1 Kolon Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kolon Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kolon Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kolon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kolon Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Toray

7.12.1 Toray Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.12.2 Toray Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Toray Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

7.13.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 BlueStar

7.14.1 BlueStar Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.14.2 BlueStar Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.14.3 BlueStar Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 BlueStar Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 BlueStar Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 LG Chem

7.15.1 LG Chem Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.15.2 LG Chem Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.15.3 LG Chem Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Nan Ya

7.16.1 Nan Ya Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nan Ya Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Nan Ya Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Nan Ya Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Nan Ya Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Evonik

7.17.1 Evonik Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Corporation Information

7.17.2 Evonik Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Evonik Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT

8.4 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Distributors List

9.3 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Industry Trends

10.2 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Growth Drivers

10.3 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Challenges

10.4 Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

