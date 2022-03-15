Glass Woven Fabric Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2028 | Luobian, Grand Fiberglass, MINGDA

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Glass Woven Fabric Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Woven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Woven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Woven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Woven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Woven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Woven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Luobian

Grand Fiberglass

MINGDA

DuoBao

Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass

Tianyu

Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber

XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre

Chuangjia Group

Adfors

Valmiera Glass

Vitrex (Gruppo Stamplast)

Masterplast

Mapei

Armastek

Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material



Market Segmentation by Product:

2D Glass Woven Fabric

3D Glass Woven Fabric



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wall Reinforcement and Insulation

Building Waterproofing

Others



The Glass Woven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Woven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Woven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Woven Fabric Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 2D Glass Woven Fabric

1.2.3 3D Glass Woven Fabric

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Wall Reinforcement and Insulation

1.3.3 Building Waterproofing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Production

2.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Glass Woven Fabric by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Glass Woven Fabric in 2021

4.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Woven Fabric Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Glass Woven Fabric Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass Woven Fabric Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Glass Woven Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Luobian

12.1.1 Luobian Corporation Information

12.1.2 Luobian Overview

12.1.3 Luobian Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Luobian Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Luobian Recent Developments

12.2 Grand Fiberglass

12.2.1 Grand Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.2.2 Grand Fiberglass Overview

12.2.3 Grand Fiberglass Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Grand Fiberglass Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Grand Fiberglass Recent Developments

12.3 MINGDA

12.3.1 MINGDA Corporation Information

12.3.2 MINGDA Overview

12.3.3 MINGDA Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 MINGDA Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 MINGDA Recent Developments

12.4 DuoBao

12.4.1 DuoBao Corporation Information

12.4.2 DuoBao Overview

12.4.3 DuoBao Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 DuoBao Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 DuoBao Recent Developments

12.5 Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass

12.5.1 Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Overview

12.5.3 Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Recent Developments

12.6 Tianyu

12.6.1 Tianyu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tianyu Overview

12.6.3 Tianyu Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Tianyu Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Tianyu Recent Developments

12.7 Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber

12.7.1 Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber Corporation Information

12.7.2 Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber Overview

12.7.3 Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber Recent Developments

12.8 XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre

12.8.1 XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre Corporation Information

12.8.2 XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre Overview

12.8.3 XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre Recent Developments

12.9 Chuangjia Group

12.9.1 Chuangjia Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chuangjia Group Overview

12.9.3 Chuangjia Group Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Chuangjia Group Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Chuangjia Group Recent Developments

12.10 Adfors

12.10.1 Adfors Corporation Information

12.10.2 Adfors Overview

12.10.3 Adfors Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Adfors Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Adfors Recent Developments

12.11 Valmiera Glass

12.11.1 Valmiera Glass Corporation Information

12.11.2 Valmiera Glass Overview

12.11.3 Valmiera Glass Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Valmiera Glass Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Valmiera Glass Recent Developments

12.12 Vitrex (Gruppo Stamplast)

12.12.1 Vitrex (Gruppo Stamplast) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Vitrex (Gruppo Stamplast) Overview

12.12.3 Vitrex (Gruppo Stamplast) Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Vitrex (Gruppo Stamplast) Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Vitrex (Gruppo Stamplast) Recent Developments

12.13 Masterplast

12.13.1 Masterplast Corporation Information

12.13.2 Masterplast Overview

12.13.3 Masterplast Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Masterplast Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Masterplast Recent Developments

12.14 Mapei

12.14.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mapei Overview

12.14.3 Mapei Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Mapei Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Mapei Recent Developments

12.15 Armastek

12.15.1 Armastek Corporation Information

12.15.2 Armastek Overview

12.15.3 Armastek Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Armastek Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Armastek Recent Developments

12.16 Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group

12.16.1 Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Overview

12.16.3 Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Recent Developments

12.17 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

12.17.1 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Overview

12.17.3 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Glass Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Glass Woven Fabric Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass Woven Fabric Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass Woven Fabric Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass Woven Fabric Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass Woven Fabric Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass Woven Fabric Distributors

13.5 Glass Woven Fabric Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Glass Woven Fabric Industry Trends

14.2 Glass Woven Fabric Market Drivers

14.3 Glass Woven Fabric Market Challenges

14.4 Glass Woven Fabric Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Glass Woven Fabric Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

