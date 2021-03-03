Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Hanwha, Quadrant,

“

The report titled Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hanwha, Quadrant

Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene (PP) GMT

Polyamide (PA) GMT



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Building and Construction

Marine

Others



The Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP) GMT

1.2.3 Polyamide (PA) GMT

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Restraints

3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales

3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hanwha

12.1.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hanwha Overview

12.1.3 Hanwha Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hanwha Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Products and Services

12.1.5 Hanwha Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Hanwha Recent Developments

12.2 Quadrant

12.2.1 Quadrant Corporation Information

12.2.2 Quadrant Overview

12.2.3 Quadrant Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Quadrant Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Products and Services

12.2.5 Quadrant Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Quadrant Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Distributors

13.5 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

