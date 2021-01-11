Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Owens Corning, BASF, Celanese

“

The report titled Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owens Corning, BASF, Celanese, Quadrant, DowDuPont, Lanxess, Shell, Azdel, SABIC, Cytec, Exxon, Royal DSM, Rhodia (Solvay), Teijin, Jushi Group, Changzhou Zhongjie Composites

Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene (PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

Polyamide (PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Building and Construction

Marine

Others



The Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

1.2 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

1.2.3 Polyamide (PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

1.3 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production

3.6.1 China Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Owens Corning Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Celanese

7.3.1 Celanese Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Celanese Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Celanese Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Quadrant

7.4.1 Quadrant Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Quadrant Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Quadrant Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Quadrant Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Quadrant Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DowDuPont

7.5.1 DowDuPont Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 DowDuPont Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DowDuPont Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lanxess

7.6.1 Lanxess Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lanxess Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lanxess Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shell

7.7.1 Shell Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shell Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shell Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Azdel

7.8.1 Azdel Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Azdel Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Azdel Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Azdel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Azdel Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SABIC

7.9.1 SABIC Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 SABIC Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SABIC Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Cytec

7.10.1 Cytec Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cytec Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Cytec Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Cytec Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Cytec Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Exxon

7.11.1 Exxon Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Exxon Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Exxon Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Exxon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Exxon Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Royal DSM

7.12.1 Royal DSM Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Royal DSM Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Royal DSM Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Rhodia (Solvay)

7.13.1 Rhodia (Solvay) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rhodia (Solvay) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Rhodia (Solvay) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Rhodia (Solvay) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Rhodia (Solvay) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Teijin

7.14.1 Teijin Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.14.2 Teijin Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Teijin Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jushi Group

7.15.1 Jushi Group Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jushi Group Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jushi Group Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Changzhou Zhongjie Composites

7.16.1 Changzhou Zhongjie Composites Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Changzhou Zhongjie Composites Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Changzhou Zhongjie Composites Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Changzhou Zhongjie Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Changzhou Zhongjie Composites Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

8.4 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Distributors List

9.3 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”