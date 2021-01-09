Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Asahi Glass, BASF

“

The report titled Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Asahi Glass, BASF, PPG, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass, Owens Corning, Chomarat Group, Johns Manville, Jushi Group, Nippon Sheet Glass, Nitto Boseki

Market Segmentation by Product: Continuous Fibers

Discontinuous (Short) Fibers



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Construction

Others



The Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Continuous Fibers

1.2.3 Discontinuous (Short) Fibers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production

2.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.1.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.1.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Overview

12.1.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.1.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Related Developments

12.2 Asahi Glass

12.2.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asahi Glass Overview

12.2.3 Asahi Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asahi Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.2.5 Asahi Glass Related Developments

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Overview

12.3.3 BASF Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.3.5 BASF Related Developments

12.4 PPG

12.4.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Overview

12.4.3 PPG Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PPG Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.4.5 PPG Related Developments

12.5 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass

12.5.1 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Corporation Information

12.5.2 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Overview

12.5.3 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.5.5 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Related Developments

12.6 Owens Corning

12.6.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.6.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.6.3 Owens Corning Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Owens Corning Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.6.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

12.7 Chomarat Group

12.7.1 Chomarat Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chomarat Group Overview

12.7.3 Chomarat Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chomarat Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.7.5 Chomarat Group Related Developments

12.8 Johns Manville

12.8.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.8.3 Johns Manville Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Johns Manville Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.8.5 Johns Manville Related Developments

12.9 Jushi Group

12.9.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jushi Group Overview

12.9.3 Jushi Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jushi Group Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.9.5 Jushi Group Related Developments

12.10 Nippon Sheet Glass

12.10.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Overview

12.10.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.10.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Related Developments

12.11 Nitto Boseki

12.11.1 Nitto Boseki Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nitto Boseki Overview

12.11.3 Nitto Boseki Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nitto Boseki Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Product Description

12.11.5 Nitto Boseki Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Distributors

13.5 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Industry Trends

14.2 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Drivers

14.3 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Challenges

14.4 Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”