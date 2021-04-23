Glass Fiber Veil Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

“

The report titled Global Glass Fiber Veil Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fiber Veil market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fiber Veil market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fiber Veil market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber Veil market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber Veil report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Veil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Veil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Veil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Veil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Veil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Veil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Wet-Laid Process

Dry-Laid Process



Market Segmentation by Application: Roof Material

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others



The Glass Fiber Veil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Veil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Veil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber Veil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber Veil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber Veil market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber Veil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber Veil market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Veil Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wet-Laid Process

1.2.3 Dry-Laid Process

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Roof Material

1.3.3 Plasterboard

1.3.4 Electronics & Automobiles

1.3.5 Floor Covering

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Glass Fiber Veil Industry Trends

2.4.2 Glass Fiber Veil Market Drivers

2.4.3 Glass Fiber Veil Market Challenges

2.4.4 Glass Fiber Veil Market Restraints

3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Veil Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Veil Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Veil Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glass Fiber Veil Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Veil Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Veil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fiber Veil Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Veil Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johns Manville

12.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.1.3 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Veil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Veil Products and Services

12.1.5 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Veil SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Johns Manville Recent Developments

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Veil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Veil Products and Services

12.2.5 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Veil SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Owens Corning Recent Developments

12.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

12.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Overview

12.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Fiber Veil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Fiber Veil Products and Services

12.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Fiber Veil SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments

12.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

12.4.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Corporation Information

12.4.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Overview

12.4.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Fiber Veil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Fiber Veil Products and Services

12.4.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Fiber Veil SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Developments

12.5 Saint-Gobain

12.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.5.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.5.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Fiber Veil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Fiber Veil Products and Services

12.5.5 Saint-Gobain Glass Fiber Veil SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.6 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

12.6.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Overview

12.6.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Fiber Veil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Fiber Veil Products and Services

12.6.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Fiber Veil SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Developments

12.7 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

12.7.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Overview

12.7.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Fiber Veil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Fiber Veil Products and Services

12.7.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Fiber Veil SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass Fiber Veil Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass Fiber Veil Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass Fiber Veil Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass Fiber Veil Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass Fiber Veil Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass Fiber Veil Distributors

13.5 Glass Fiber Veil Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”