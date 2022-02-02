Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, Manufacturing Process Analysis 2022-2028 | FiberLink, Fibrotape, TOPOLO New Materials, Maruhachi

“

A newly published report titled “Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FiberLink, Fibrotape, TOPOLO New Materials, Maruhachi, Barrday, BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites, B-PREG, Colan Australia, Evonik, Teijin Ltd, Breyer Composites, Kingnode, Tiansheng Nianjiao

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermal Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

Radiation Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

Protective Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sports

Aircraft Parts

Satellite Parts

Railway Parts



The Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market expansion?

What will be the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Product Overview

1.2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermal Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

1.2.2 Radiation Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

1.2.3 Protective Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes by Application

4.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sports

4.1.2 Aircraft Parts

4.1.3 Satellite Parts

4.1.4 Railway Parts

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes by Country

5.1 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes by Country

6.1 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes by Country

8.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Business

10.1 FiberLink

10.1.1 FiberLink Corporation Information

10.1.2 FiberLink Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 FiberLink Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 FiberLink Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 FiberLink Recent Development

10.2 Fibrotape

10.2.1 Fibrotape Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fibrotape Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Fibrotape Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Fibrotape Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.2.5 Fibrotape Recent Development

10.3 TOPOLO New Materials

10.3.1 TOPOLO New Materials Corporation Information

10.3.2 TOPOLO New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 TOPOLO New Materials Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 TOPOLO New Materials Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 TOPOLO New Materials Recent Development

10.4 Maruhachi

10.4.1 Maruhachi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Maruhachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Maruhachi Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Maruhachi Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 Maruhachi Recent Development

10.5 Barrday

10.5.1 Barrday Corporation Information

10.5.2 Barrday Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Barrday Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Barrday Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 Barrday Recent Development

10.6 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites

10.6.1 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Corporation Information

10.6.2 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Recent Development

10.7 B-PREG

10.7.1 B-PREG Corporation Information

10.7.2 B-PREG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 B-PREG Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 B-PREG Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 B-PREG Recent Development

10.8 Colan Australia

10.8.1 Colan Australia Corporation Information

10.8.2 Colan Australia Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Colan Australia Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Colan Australia Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 Colan Australia Recent Development

10.9 Evonik

10.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.9.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Evonik Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Evonik Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.9.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.10 Teijin Ltd

10.10.1 Teijin Ltd Corporation Information

10.10.2 Teijin Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Teijin Ltd Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Teijin Ltd Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.10.5 Teijin Ltd Recent Development

10.11 Breyer Composites

10.11.1 Breyer Composites Corporation Information

10.11.2 Breyer Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Breyer Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Breyer Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.11.5 Breyer Composites Recent Development

10.12 Kingnode

10.12.1 Kingnode Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kingnode Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kingnode Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Kingnode Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.12.5 Kingnode Recent Development

10.13 Tiansheng Nianjiao

10.13.1 Tiansheng Nianjiao Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tiansheng Nianjiao Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Tiansheng Nianjiao Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Tiansheng Nianjiao Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

10.13.5 Tiansheng Nianjiao Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Industry Trends

11.4.2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Drivers

11.4.3 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Distributors

12.3 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”