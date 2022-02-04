Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market 2022-2028: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | FiberLink, Fibrotape, TOPOLO New Materials

“

A newly published report titled “Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FiberLink, Fibrotape, TOPOLO New Materials, Maruhachi, Barrday, BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites, B-PREG, Colan Australia, Evonik, Teijin Ltd, Breyer Composites, Kingnode, Tiansheng Nianjiao

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermal Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

Radiation Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

Protective Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sports

Aircraft Parts

Satellite Parts

Railway Parts



The Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermal Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

2.1.2 Radiation Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

2.1.3 Protective Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Sports

3.1.2 Aircraft Parts

3.1.3 Satellite Parts

3.1.4 Railway Parts

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 FiberLink

7.1.1 FiberLink Corporation Information

7.1.2 FiberLink Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 FiberLink Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 FiberLink Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.1.5 FiberLink Recent Development

7.2 Fibrotape

7.2.1 Fibrotape Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fibrotape Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fibrotape Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fibrotape Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.2.5 Fibrotape Recent Development

7.3 TOPOLO New Materials

7.3.1 TOPOLO New Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 TOPOLO New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TOPOLO New Materials Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TOPOLO New Materials Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.3.5 TOPOLO New Materials Recent Development

7.4 Maruhachi

7.4.1 Maruhachi Corporation Information

7.4.2 Maruhachi Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Maruhachi Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Maruhachi Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.4.5 Maruhachi Recent Development

7.5 Barrday

7.5.1 Barrday Corporation Information

7.5.2 Barrday Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Barrday Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Barrday Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.5.5 Barrday Recent Development

7.6 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites

7.6.1 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Corporation Information

7.6.2 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.6.5 BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites Recent Development

7.7 B-PREG

7.7.1 B-PREG Corporation Information

7.7.2 B-PREG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 B-PREG Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 B-PREG Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.7.5 B-PREG Recent Development

7.8 Colan Australia

7.8.1 Colan Australia Corporation Information

7.8.2 Colan Australia Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Colan Australia Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Colan Australia Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.8.5 Colan Australia Recent Development

7.9 Evonik

7.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.9.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Evonik Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Evonik Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.9.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.10 Teijin Ltd

7.10.1 Teijin Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Teijin Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Teijin Ltd Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Teijin Ltd Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.10.5 Teijin Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Breyer Composites

7.11.1 Breyer Composites Corporation Information

7.11.2 Breyer Composites Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Breyer Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Breyer Composites Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Products Offered

7.11.5 Breyer Composites Recent Development

7.12 Kingnode

7.12.1 Kingnode Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kingnode Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kingnode Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kingnode Products Offered

7.12.5 Kingnode Recent Development

7.13 Tiansheng Nianjiao

7.13.1 Tiansheng Nianjiao Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tiansheng Nianjiao Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tiansheng Nianjiao Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tiansheng Nianjiao Products Offered

7.13.5 Tiansheng Nianjiao Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Distributors

8.3 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Distributors

8.5 Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

