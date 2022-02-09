Glass Fiber Textiles Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 | 3B-the fibreglass, AGY Holding, China Fiberglass

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Glass Fiber Textiles Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Textiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Textiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Textiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Textiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Textiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Textiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3B-the fibreglass, AGY Holding, China Fiberglass, Chongqing Polycom International, Johns Manville, Nippon Electric Glass, Owens Corning, OCV Reinforcements, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland GmbH, Taishan Fiberglass

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyester Glass Fiber

Polypropylene Fiberglass

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Industrial/Commercial Equipment

Marine

Consumer Goods

Paper & Fabrics

Others



The Glass Fiber Textiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Textiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Textiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Glass Fiber Textiles market expansion?

What will be the global Glass Fiber Textiles market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Glass Fiber Textiles market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Glass Fiber Textiles market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Glass Fiber Textiles market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Glass Fiber Textiles market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Textiles Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Glass Fiber Textiles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Glass Fiber Textiles Industry Trends

1.4.2 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Drivers

1.4.3 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Challenges

1.4.4 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Glass Fiber Textiles by Type

2.1 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyester Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Polypropylene Fiberglass

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Glass Fiber Textiles by Application

3.1 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Construction

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Industrial/Commercial Equipment

3.1.4 Marine

3.1.5 Consumer Goods

3.1.6 Paper & Fabrics

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Glass Fiber Textiles Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Glass Fiber Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Glass Fiber Textiles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Headquarters, Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Companies Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Glass Fiber Textiles Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Glass Fiber Textiles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Glass Fiber Textiles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3B-the fibreglass

7.1.1 3B-the fibreglass Company Details

7.1.2 3B-the fibreglass Business Overview

7.1.3 3B-the fibreglass Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.1.4 3B-the fibreglass Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 3B-the fibreglass Recent Development

7.2 AGY Holding

7.2.1 AGY Holding Company Details

7.2.2 AGY Holding Business Overview

7.2.3 AGY Holding Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.2.4 AGY Holding Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 AGY Holding Recent Development

7.3 China Fiberglass

7.3.1 China Fiberglass Company Details

7.3.2 China Fiberglass Business Overview

7.3.3 China Fiberglass Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.3.4 China Fiberglass Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 China Fiberglass Recent Development

7.4 Chongqing Polycom International

7.4.1 Chongqing Polycom International Company Details

7.4.2 Chongqing Polycom International Business Overview

7.4.3 Chongqing Polycom International Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.4.4 Chongqing Polycom International Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Chongqing Polycom International Recent Development

7.5 Johns Manville

7.5.1 Johns Manville Company Details

7.5.2 Johns Manville Business Overview

7.5.3 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.5.4 Johns Manville Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.6 Nippon Electric Glass

7.6.1 Nippon Electric Glass Company Details

7.6.2 Nippon Electric Glass Business Overview

7.6.3 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.6.4 Nippon Electric Glass Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

7.7 Owens Corning

7.7.1 Owens Corning Company Details

7.7.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

7.7.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.7.4 Owens Corning Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.8 OCV Reinforcements

7.8.1 OCV Reinforcements Company Details

7.8.2 OCV Reinforcements Business Overview

7.8.3 OCV Reinforcements Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.8.4 OCV Reinforcements Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 OCV Reinforcements Recent Development

7.9 PPG Industries

7.9.1 PPG Industries Company Details

7.9.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

7.9.3 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.9.4 PPG Industries Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

7.10 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland GmbH

7.10.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland GmbH Company Details

7.10.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland GmbH Business Overview

7.10.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland GmbH Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.10.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland GmbH Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Deutschland GmbH Recent Development

7.11 Taishan Fiberglass

7.11.1 Taishan Fiberglass Company Details

7.11.2 Taishan Fiberglass Business Overview

7.11.3 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber Textiles Introduction

7.11.4 Taishan Fiberglass Revenue in Glass Fiber Textiles Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

