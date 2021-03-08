Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Jushi Group Corporation, Owens Corning, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Johns Manville Corporation

“

The report titled Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Jushi Group Corporation, Owens Corning, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Johns Manville Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Taishan Fiberglass, Inc, AGY Holdings Corp, Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd, Binani Industries Ltd, BFG Industries, China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd, PFG Fiberglass Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Saertex GmbH, Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers



Market Segmentation by Application: Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Pipes & Tanks

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others



The Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Product Scope

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Wind Energy

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Pipes & Tanks

1.3.6 Construction & Infrastructure

1.3.7 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.8 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Business

12.1 Jushi Group Corporation

12.1.1 Jushi Group Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Jushi Group Corporation Business Overview

12.1.3 Jushi Group Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Jushi Group Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.1.5 Jushi Group Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

12.3.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Business Overview

12.3.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.3.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Recent Development

12.4 PPG Industries Inc

12.4.1 PPG Industries Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Industries Inc Business Overview

12.4.3 PPG Industries Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PPG Industries Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.4.5 PPG Industries Inc Recent Development

12.5 Johns Manville Corporation

12.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Johns Manville Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Johns Manville Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Johns Manville Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.5.5 Johns Manville Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Saint-Gobain S.A

12.6.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

12.6.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Business Overview

12.6.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.6.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Development

12.7 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

12.7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Business Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Recent Development

12.8 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc

12.8.1 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc Business Overview

12.8.3 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.8.5 Taishan Fiberglass, Inc Recent Development

12.9 AGY Holdings Corp

12.9.1 AGY Holdings Corp Corporation Information

12.9.2 AGY Holdings Corp Business Overview

12.9.3 AGY Holdings Corp Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AGY Holdings Corp Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.9.5 AGY Holdings Corp Recent Development

12.10 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd

12.10.1 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.10.3 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.10.5 Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.11 Binani Industries Ltd

12.11.1 Binani Industries Ltd Corporation Information

12.11.2 Binani Industries Ltd Business Overview

12.11.3 Binani Industries Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Binani Industries Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.11.5 Binani Industries Ltd Recent Development

12.12 BFG Industries

12.12.1 BFG Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 BFG Industries Business Overview

12.12.3 BFG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BFG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.12.5 BFG Industries Recent Development

12.13 China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

12.13.1 China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.13.2 China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.13.3 China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.13.5 China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.14 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

12.14.1 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.14.3 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.14.5 Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.15 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

12.15.1 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.15.3 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.15.5 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.16 PFG Fiberglass Corporation

12.16.1 PFG Fiberglass Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 PFG Fiberglass Corporation Business Overview

12.16.3 PFG Fiberglass Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 PFG Fiberglass Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.16.5 PFG Fiberglass Corporation Recent Development

12.17 Celanese Corporation

12.17.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 Celanese Corporation Business Overview

12.17.3 Celanese Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Celanese Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.17.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Development

12.18 Saertex GmbH

12.18.1 Saertex GmbH Corporation Information

12.18.2 Saertex GmbH Business Overview

12.18.3 Saertex GmbH Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Saertex GmbH Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.18.5 Saertex GmbH Recent Development

12.19 Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

12.19.1 Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd Corporation Information

12.19.2 Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd Business Overview

12.19.3 Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Products Offered

12.19.5 Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd Recent Development

13 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

13.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Distributors List

14.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Trends

15.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Drivers

15.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Challenges

15.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

