Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Johns Mansville, Nippon Electric Glass, Nittobo, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Market Segmentation by Product:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Other



The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production

3.6.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jushi Group

7.2.1 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CPIC

7.4.1 CPIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.4.2 CPIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CPIC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 CPIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CPIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

7.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

7.6.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.6.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Binani-3B

7.7.1 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.7.2 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Binani-3B Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Binani-3B Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Johns Mansville

7.8.1 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Johns Mansville Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Mansville Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nippon Electric Glass

7.9.1 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nippon Electric Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nittobo

7.10.1 Nittobo Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nittobo Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nittobo Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nittobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nittobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

7.11.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Corporation Information

7.11.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites

8.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Distributors List

9.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”