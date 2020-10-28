Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Delkom, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Nitto Boseki, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Research Report: Delkom, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Nitto Boseki, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Jushi Group, Taiwan Glass, Binani 3b-The Fibreglass, PPG Industries, Gradeall, Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel, AGC, Owens Corning, Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint Gobain

Types: General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers



Applications: Transportation Sector

Construction and Infrastructure Sector

Consumer Goods Sector

Electrical and Electronic Sector

Marine And Other Sectors



The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation Sector

1.5.3 Construction and Infrastructure Sector

1.5.4 Consumer Goods Sector

1.5.5 Electrical and Electronic Sector

1.5.6 Marine And Other Sectors

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

6.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

7.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Delkom

11.1.1 Delkom Corporation Information

11.1.2 Delkom Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Delkom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Delkom Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.1.5 Delkom Related Developments

11.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

11.2.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

11.2.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.2.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Related Developments

11.3 Nitto Boseki

11.3.1 Nitto Boseki Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nitto Boseki Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Nitto Boseki Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nitto Boseki Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.3.5 Nitto Boseki Related Developments

11.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

11.4.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

11.4.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.4.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Related Developments

11.5 Jushi Group

11.5.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Jushi Group Related Developments

11.6 Taiwan Glass

11.6.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information

11.6.2 Taiwan Glass Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Taiwan Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Taiwan Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.6.5 Taiwan Glass Related Developments

11.7 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass

11.7.1 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Corporation Information

11.7.2 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.7.5 Binani 3b-The Fibreglass Related Developments

11.8 PPG Industries

11.8.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.8.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.8.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.9 Gradeall

11.9.1 Gradeall Corporation Information

11.9.2 Gradeall Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Gradeall Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Gradeall Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.9.5 Gradeall Related Developments

11.10 Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel

11.10.1 Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Products Offered

11.10.5 Changzhou Pengyu Frp Pressure Vessel Related Developments

11.12 Owens Corning

11.12.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.12.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

11.12.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.13 Nippon Sheet Glass

11.13.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

11.13.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Products Offered

11.13.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Related Developments

11.14 Saint Gobain

11.14.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

11.14.2 Saint Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Saint Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Saint Gobain Products Offered

11.14.5 Saint Gobain Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”