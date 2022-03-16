Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Victrex, Ensinger

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Victrex

Ensinger

3DXTECH

MyTech Ltd.

AKRO-PLASTIC

PlastiComp

Solvay

Cope Plastics

Aetna Plastics

TechPlasty

Sterling Plastics, Inc.

ZYPEEK

Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Shousu

WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD.



Market Segmentation by Product:

0.3

0.4

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical

Semiconductors and Electronics

Chemical

Mechanical Engineering

Other



The Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Overview

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Segment by Fiber Content (Weight Percent)

1.2.1 0.3

1.2.2 0.4

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size by Fiber Content (Weight Percent)

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size Overview by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size Review by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Volume by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Value by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Average Selling Price (ASP) by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Volume by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Value by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Average Selling Price (ASP) by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Fiber Content (Weight Percent)

1.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Application

4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Aerospace

4.1.3 Electrical

4.1.4 Semiconductors and Electronics

4.1.5 Chemical

4.1.6 Mechanical Engineering

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Country

5.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Country

6.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Country

8.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Business

10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

10.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.2 Victrex

10.2.1 Victrex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Victrex Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Victrex Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Victrex Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.2.5 Victrex Recent Development

10.3 Ensinger

10.3.1 Ensinger Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ensinger Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ensinger Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Ensinger Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.3.5 Ensinger Recent Development

10.4 3DXTECH

10.4.1 3DXTECH Corporation Information

10.4.2 3DXTECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 3DXTECH Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 3DXTECH Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.4.5 3DXTECH Recent Development

10.5 MyTech Ltd.

10.5.1 MyTech Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 MyTech Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MyTech Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 MyTech Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.5.5 MyTech Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 AKRO-PLASTIC

10.6.1 AKRO-PLASTIC Corporation Information

10.6.2 AKRO-PLASTIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AKRO-PLASTIC Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 AKRO-PLASTIC Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.6.5 AKRO-PLASTIC Recent Development

10.7 PlastiComp

10.7.1 PlastiComp Corporation Information

10.7.2 PlastiComp Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PlastiComp Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 PlastiComp Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.7.5 PlastiComp Recent Development

10.8 Solvay

10.8.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.8.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.8.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.9 Cope Plastics

10.9.1 Cope Plastics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cope Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cope Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Cope Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.9.5 Cope Plastics Recent Development

10.10 Aetna Plastics

10.10.1 Aetna Plastics Corporation Information

10.10.2 Aetna Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Aetna Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Aetna Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.10.5 Aetna Plastics Recent Development

10.11 TechPlasty

10.11.1 TechPlasty Corporation Information

10.11.2 TechPlasty Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TechPlasty Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 TechPlasty Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.11.5 TechPlasty Recent Development

10.12 Sterling Plastics, Inc.

10.12.1 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.12.5 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Recent Development

10.13 ZYPEEK

10.13.1 ZYPEEK Corporation Information

10.13.2 ZYPEEK Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ZYPEEK Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 ZYPEEK Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.13.5 ZYPEEK Recent Development

10.14 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd.

10.14.1 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.14.5 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.15 Nanjing Shousu

10.15.1 Nanjing Shousu Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nanjing Shousu Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nanjing Shousu Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Nanjing Shousu Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.15.5 Nanjing Shousu Recent Development

10.16 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD.

10.16.1 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Corporation Information

10.16.2 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Products Offered

10.16.5 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Industry Trends

11.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Drivers

11.4.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Challenges

11.4.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Distributors

12.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”