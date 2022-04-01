Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Trends 2022-2028 | Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Victrex, Ensinger

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Victrex

Ensinger

3DXTECH

MyTech Ltd.

AKRO-PLASTIC

PlastiComp

Solvay

Cope Plastics

Aetna Plastics

TechPlasty

Sterling Plastics, Inc.

ZYPEEK

Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Shousu

WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD.



Market Segmentation by Product:

0.3

0.4

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical

Semiconductors and Electronics

Chemical

Mechanical Engineering

Other



The Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market expansion?

What will be the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Segment by Fiber Content (Weight Percent)

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 0.3

1.2.3 0.4

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Electrical

1.3.5 Semiconductors and Electronics

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Mechanical Engineering

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production

3.6.1 China Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Fiber Content (Weight Percent)

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Market Share by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Revenue Market Share by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Price by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Victrex

7.2.1 Victrex Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.2.2 Victrex Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Victrex Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Victrex Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Victrex Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ensinger

7.3.1 Ensinger Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ensinger Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ensinger Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ensinger Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ensinger Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 3DXTECH

7.4.1 3DXTECH Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.4.2 3DXTECH Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.4.3 3DXTECH Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 3DXTECH Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 3DXTECH Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 MyTech Ltd.

7.5.1 MyTech Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.5.2 MyTech Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.5.3 MyTech Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 MyTech Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 MyTech Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AKRO-PLASTIC

7.6.1 AKRO-PLASTIC Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.6.2 AKRO-PLASTIC Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AKRO-PLASTIC Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AKRO-PLASTIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AKRO-PLASTIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PlastiComp

7.7.1 PlastiComp Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.7.2 PlastiComp Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PlastiComp Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PlastiComp Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PlastiComp Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Solvay

7.8.1 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.8.2 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Solvay Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Cope Plastics

7.9.1 Cope Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cope Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Cope Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cope Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Cope Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Aetna Plastics

7.10.1 Aetna Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aetna Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Aetna Plastics Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Aetna Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Aetna Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 TechPlasty

7.11.1 TechPlasty Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.11.2 TechPlasty Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.11.3 TechPlasty Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TechPlasty Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 TechPlasty Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sterling Plastics, Inc.

7.12.1 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sterling Plastics, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 ZYPEEK

7.13.1 ZYPEEK Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.13.2 ZYPEEK Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.13.3 ZYPEEK Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ZYPEEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 ZYPEEK Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.14.2 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Suzhou Jutai New Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Nanjing Shousu

7.15.1 Nanjing Shousu Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nanjing Shousu Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Nanjing Shousu Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nanjing Shousu Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Nanjing Shousu Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD.

7.16.1 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Corporation Information

7.16.2 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Product Portfolio

7.16.3 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 WEIFANG SENYA CHEMICAL CO,.LTD. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK

8.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Distributors List

9.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Drivers

10.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Country

13 Forecast by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Fiber Content (Weight Percent) (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

