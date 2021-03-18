Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

“

The report titled Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Dry-Laid Process

Wet-Laid Process



Market Segmentation by Application: Roof Material

Industrial Filtration

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others



The Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric

1.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Dry-Laid Process

1.2.3 Wet-Laid Process

1.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Roof Material

1.3.3 Industrial Filtration

1.3.4 Plasterboard

1.3.5 Electronics & Automobiles

1.3.6 Floor Covering

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.4.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.6.1 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Johns Manville

7.1.1 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

7.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

7.4.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NSG

7.5.1 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.5.2 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NSG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NSG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hokuetsu Corporation

7.6.1 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hokuetsu Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hokuetsu Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

7.7.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lydall

7.8.1 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lydall Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lydall Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

7.9.1 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Saint-Gobain

7.10.1 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.10.2 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

7.11.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

7.12.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric

8.4 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Distributors List

9.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Industry Trends

10.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Challenges

10.4 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”