Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

The report titled Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Dry-Laid Process

Market Segmentation by Application: Roof Material

Industrial Filtration

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

The Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Overview

1.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dry-Laid Process

1.2.2 Wet-Laid Process

1.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Application

4.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Roof Material

4.1.2 Industrial Filtration

4.1.3 Plasterboard

4.1.4 Electronics & Automobiles

4.1.5 Floor Covering

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

5.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

6.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

8.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Business

10.1 Johns Manville

10.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.2 Owens Corning

10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.2.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

10.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

10.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

10.4.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.4.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Development

10.5 NSG

10.5.1 NSG Corporation Information

10.5.2 NSG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.5.5 NSG Recent Development

10.6 Hokuetsu Corporation

10.6.1 Hokuetsu Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hokuetsu Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.6.5 Hokuetsu Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

10.7.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.7.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Development

10.8 Lydall

10.8.1 Lydall Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lydall Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.8.5 Lydall Recent Development

10.9 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

10.9.1 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.9.5 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Recent Development

10.10 Saint-Gobain

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.11 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

10.11.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.11.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Development

10.12 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

10.12.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Products Offered

10.12.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Distributors

12.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”