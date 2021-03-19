Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

“

The report titled Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Dry-Laid Process

Wet-Laid Process



Market Segmentation by Application: Roof Material

Industrial Filtration

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others



The Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dry-Laid Process

1.2.3 Wet-Laid Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Roof Material

1.3.3 Industrial Filtration

1.3.4 Plasterboard

1.3.5 Electronics & Automobiles

1.3.6 Floor Covering

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production

2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Johns Manville

12.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.1.3 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johns Manville Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

12.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

12.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Overview

12.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Developments

12.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

12.4.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Overview

12.4.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.4.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Developments

12.5 NSG

12.5.1 NSG Corporation Information

12.5.2 NSG Overview

12.5.3 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NSG Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.5.5 NSG Recent Developments

12.6 Hokuetsu Corporation

12.6.1 Hokuetsu Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hokuetsu Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.6.5 Hokuetsu Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

12.7.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Overview

12.7.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.7.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Developments

12.8 Lydall

12.8.1 Lydall Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lydall Overview

12.8.3 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lydall Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.8.5 Lydall Recent Developments

12.9 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

12.9.1 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Overview

12.9.3 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.9.5 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Recent Developments

12.10 Saint-Gobain

12.10.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.10.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.10.3 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Saint-Gobain Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.11 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

12.11.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Overview

12.11.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.11.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Developments

12.12 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

12.12.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Overview

12.12.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Product Description

12.12.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Distributors

13.5 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Industry Trends

14.2 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Drivers

14.3 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Challenges

14.4 Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Glass-Fiber Non-Woven Fabric Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

