Glass Fiber Mat Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö

The report titled Global Glass Fiber Mat Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fiber Mat market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fiber Mat market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fiber Mat market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber Mat market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber Mat report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Mat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Mat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Mat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Mat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Mat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Mat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Saint-Gobain, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wet-Laid Process

Dry-Laid Process



Market Segmentation by Application:

Roof Material

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others



The Glass Fiber Mat Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Mat market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Mat market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber Mat market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber Mat industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber Mat market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber Mat market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber Mat market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Mat Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wet-Laid Process

1.2.3 Dry-Laid Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Roof Material

1.3.3 Plasterboard

1.3.4 Electronics & Automobiles

1.3.5 Floor Covering

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Glass Fiber Mat Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Glass Fiber Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Glass Fiber Mat Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Mat Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Mat Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Glass Fiber Mat Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Mat Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Mat Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Fiber Mat Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Mat Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Mat Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Glass Fiber Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Glass Fiber Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Glass Fiber Mat Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Glass Fiber Mat Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Mat Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Glass Fiber Mat Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Glass Fiber Mat Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Glass Fiber Mat Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fiber Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Glass Fiber Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Mat Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Glass Fiber Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Glass Fiber Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johns Manville

12.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johns Manville Glass Fiber Mat Products Offered

12.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.2 Owens Corning

12.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Mat Products Offered

12.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

12.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Fiber Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Fiber Mat Products Offered

12.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

12.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

12.4.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Corporation Information

12.4.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Fiber Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Fiber Mat Products Offered

12.4.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Development

12.5 Saint-Gobain

12.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Fiber Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Fiber Mat Products Offered

12.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.6 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

12.6.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Fiber Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Fiber Mat Products Offered

12.6.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Development

12.7 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

12.7.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Fiber Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Fiber Mat Products Offered

12.7.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Glass Fiber Mat Industry Trends

13.2 Glass Fiber Mat Market Drivers

13.3 Glass Fiber Mat Market Challenges

13.4 Glass Fiber Mat Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Fiber Mat Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

