Glass Fiber Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Glass Fiber Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4108308/global-glass-fiber-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom

Market Segmentation by Product:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others



The Glass Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4108308/global-glass-fiber-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Glass Fiber market expansion?

What will be the global Glass Fiber market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Glass Fiber market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Glass Fiber market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Glass Fiber market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Glass Fiber market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber

1.2 Glass Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Glass Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Consumer

1.3.6 Wind Power

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Fiber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Fiber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass Fiber Production

3.6.1 China Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass Fiber Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jushi Group

7.2.1 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

7.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CPIC

7.4.1 CPIC Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.4.2 CPIC Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CPIC Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 CPIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CPIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 PPG Industries

7.6.1 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.6.2 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nippon Electric Glass

7.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Johns Mansville

7.8.1 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Johns Mansville Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Mansville Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nittobo

7.9.1 Nittobo Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nittobo Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nittobo Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nittobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nittobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

7.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Binani-3B

7.11.1 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Binani-3B Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Binani-3B Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sichuan Weibo

7.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

7.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Lanxess

7.14.1 Lanxess Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lanxess Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Lanxess Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Changzhou Tianma

7.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Ahlstrom

7.16.1 Ahlstrom Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ahlstrom Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Ahlstrom Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Ahlstrom Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Ahlstrom Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Fiber

8.4 Glass Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Glass Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Fiber Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Fiber Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass Fiber Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Fiber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Fiber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4108308/global-glass-fiber-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”