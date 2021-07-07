Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries

“

The report titled Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nittobo, 3B Fibreglass sprl, China Jushi, Taishan Fiberglass, Chongqing Ploycomp

Market Segmentation by Product: Hand Lay-up

Prepreg

Vacuum Introduction



Market Segmentation by Application: Offshore Wind Turbine Blades

Land Wind Turbine Blades



The Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades

1.2 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Segment by Processing

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Processing 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hand Lay-up

1.2.3 Prepreg

1.2.4 Vacuum Introduction

1.3 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Blades

1.3.3 Land Wind Turbine Blades

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.6.1 China Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Processing

5.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Market Share by Processing (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Processing (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Processing (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PPG Industries Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nittobo

7.4.1 Nittobo Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nittobo Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nittobo Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nittobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nittobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 3B Fibreglass sprl

7.5.1 3B Fibreglass sprl Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.5.2 3B Fibreglass sprl Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.5.3 3B Fibreglass sprl Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 3B Fibreglass sprl Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 3B Fibreglass sprl Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 China Jushi

7.6.1 China Jushi Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.6.2 China Jushi Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.6.3 China Jushi Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 China Jushi Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 China Jushi Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Taishan Fiberglass

7.7.1 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.7.2 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Taishan Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Chongqing Ploycomp

7.8.1 Chongqing Ploycomp Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chongqing Ploycomp Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Chongqing Ploycomp Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Chongqing Ploycomp Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chongqing Ploycomp Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades

8.4 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Distributors List

9.3 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

13 Forecast by Processing and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Processing (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Processing (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Processing (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Processing (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

