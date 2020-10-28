Glass Bonding Adhesive Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Henkel, HB Fuller, Ashland, Dymax, 3M

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Bonding Adhesive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Bonding Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Research Report: Henkel, HB Fuller, Ashland, Dymax, 3M, Perma Bond Engineering, DowDuPont, Bohle, KIWO, ThreeBond, Sika

Types: UV Curable Cyanoacrylate

Silicone

UV Curable Epoxy

Polyurethane



Applications: Furniture

Electronics

Medical

Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Others



The Glass Bonding Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Bonding Adhesive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Bonding Adhesive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Bonding Adhesive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Bonding Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Glass Bonding Adhesive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 UV Curable Cyanoacrylate

1.4.3 Silicone

1.4.4 UV Curable Epoxy

1.4.5 Polyurethane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Furniture

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Industrial Assembly

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Glass Bonding Adhesive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Glass Bonding Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Glass Bonding Adhesive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Glass Bonding Adhesive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glass Bonding Adhesive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Glass Bonding Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Glass Bonding Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Glass Bonding Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glass Bonding Adhesive by Country

6.1.1 North America Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glass Bonding Adhesive by Country

7.1.1 Europe Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Bonding Adhesive by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glass Bonding Adhesive by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Bonding Adhesive by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Henkel

11.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Henkel Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.1.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.2 HB Fuller

11.2.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

11.2.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 HB Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 HB Fuller Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.2.5 HB Fuller Related Developments

11.3 Ashland

11.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Ashland Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.3.5 Ashland Related Developments

11.4 Dymax

11.4.1 Dymax Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dymax Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dymax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dymax Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.4.5 Dymax Related Developments

11.5 3M

11.5.1 3M Corporation Information

11.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 3M Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.5.5 3M Related Developments

11.6 Perma Bond Engineering

11.6.1 Perma Bond Engineering Corporation Information

11.6.2 Perma Bond Engineering Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Perma Bond Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Perma Bond Engineering Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.6.5 Perma Bond Engineering Related Developments

11.7 DowDuPont

11.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.7.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DowDuPont Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.7.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.8 Bohle

11.8.1 Bohle Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bohle Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Bohle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bohle Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.8.5 Bohle Related Developments

11.9 KIWO

11.9.1 KIWO Corporation Information

11.9.2 KIWO Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 KIWO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 KIWO Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.9.5 KIWO Related Developments

11.10 ThreeBond

11.10.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

11.10.2 ThreeBond Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 ThreeBond Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 ThreeBond Glass Bonding Adhesive Products Offered

11.10.5 ThreeBond Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Glass Bonding Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Glass Bonding Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Glass Bonding Adhesive Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Glass Bonding Adhesive Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”