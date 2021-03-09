Glass Beverage Packaging Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Owens-Illinois, Gerresheimer, SKS Bottle & Packaging

“

The report titled Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Beverage Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Beverage Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Beverage Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owens-Illinois, Gerresheimer, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Vetropack, Ardagh Group, Verallia, Vidrala, BA Glass, Orora, Saint-Gobain, Amcor, Wiegand-Glas, Zignago Vetro, Piramal Glass, Vitro

Market Segmentation by Product: Colorless Glass

Colored Glass



Market Segmentation by Application: Beer Packaging

Fruit Juice Packaging

Carbonated Drinks Packaging

Others



The Glass Beverage Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Beverage Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Beverage Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Beverage Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Beverage Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Beverage Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Beverage Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Beverage Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Colorless Glass

1.2.3 Colored Glass

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Beer Packaging

1.3.3 Fruit Juice Packaging

1.3.4 Carbonated Drinks Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Glass Beverage Packaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Glass Beverage Packaging Industry Trends

2.5.1 Glass Beverage Packaging Market Trends

2.5.2 Glass Beverage Packaging Market Drivers

2.5.3 Glass Beverage Packaging Market Challenges

2.5.4 Glass Beverage Packaging Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Glass Beverage Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Beverage Packaging Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Beverage Packaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Glass Beverage Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glass Beverage Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Glass Beverage Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Beverage Packaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Glass Beverage Packaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Glass Beverage Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Glass Beverage Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Glass Beverage Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Glass Beverage Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens-Illinois

11.1.1 Owens-Illinois Corporation Information

11.1.2 Owens-Illinois Overview

11.1.3 Owens-Illinois Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Owens-Illinois Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.1.5 Owens-Illinois Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Owens-Illinois Recent Developments

11.2 Gerresheimer

11.2.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Gerresheimer Overview

11.2.3 Gerresheimer Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Gerresheimer Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.2.5 Gerresheimer Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Gerresheimer Recent Developments

11.3 SKS Bottle & Packaging

11.3.1 SKS Bottle & Packaging Corporation Information

11.3.2 SKS Bottle & Packaging Overview

11.3.3 SKS Bottle & Packaging Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 SKS Bottle & Packaging Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.3.5 SKS Bottle & Packaging Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 SKS Bottle & Packaging Recent Developments

11.4 Vetropack

11.4.1 Vetropack Corporation Information

11.4.2 Vetropack Overview

11.4.3 Vetropack Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Vetropack Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.4.5 Vetropack Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Vetropack Recent Developments

11.5 Ardagh Group

11.5.1 Ardagh Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ardagh Group Overview

11.5.3 Ardagh Group Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Ardagh Group Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Ardagh Group Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Ardagh Group Recent Developments

11.6 Verallia

11.6.1 Verallia Corporation Information

11.6.2 Verallia Overview

11.6.3 Verallia Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Verallia Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.6.5 Verallia Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Verallia Recent Developments

11.7 Vidrala

11.7.1 Vidrala Corporation Information

11.7.2 Vidrala Overview

11.7.3 Vidrala Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Vidrala Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.7.5 Vidrala Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Vidrala Recent Developments

11.8 BA Glass

11.8.1 BA Glass Corporation Information

11.8.2 BA Glass Overview

11.8.3 BA Glass Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 BA Glass Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.8.5 BA Glass Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 BA Glass Recent Developments

11.9 Orora

11.9.1 Orora Corporation Information

11.9.2 Orora Overview

11.9.3 Orora Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Orora Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.9.5 Orora Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Orora Recent Developments

11.10 Saint-Gobain

11.10.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.10.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

11.10.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.10.5 Saint-Gobain Glass Beverage Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

11.11 Amcor

11.11.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.11.2 Amcor Overview

11.11.3 Amcor Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Amcor Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.11.5 Amcor Recent Developments

11.12 Wiegand-Glas

11.12.1 Wiegand-Glas Corporation Information

11.12.2 Wiegand-Glas Overview

11.12.3 Wiegand-Glas Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Wiegand-Glas Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.12.5 Wiegand-Glas Recent Developments

11.13 Zignago Vetro

11.13.1 Zignago Vetro Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zignago Vetro Overview

11.13.3 Zignago Vetro Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Zignago Vetro Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.13.5 Zignago Vetro Recent Developments

11.14 Piramal Glass

11.14.1 Piramal Glass Corporation Information

11.14.2 Piramal Glass Overview

11.14.3 Piramal Glass Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Piramal Glass Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.14.5 Piramal Glass Recent Developments

11.15 Vitro

11.15.1 Vitro Corporation Information

11.15.2 Vitro Overview

11.15.3 Vitro Glass Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Vitro Glass Beverage Packaging Products and Services

11.15.5 Vitro Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Glass Beverage Packaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Glass Beverage Packaging Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Glass Beverage Packaging Production Mode & Process

12.4 Glass Beverage Packaging Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Glass Beverage Packaging Sales Channels

12.4.2 Glass Beverage Packaging Distributors

12.5 Glass Beverage Packaging Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

