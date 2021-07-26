Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027| BASF, DuPont, Nippon Shokubai

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Research Report: BASF, DuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Arkema, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Idemitsu Kosan, Hexion, Sasol, Formosa Plastics, Taixing Jurong Chemical, Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical, Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid, Sanmu Group, Shandong kaitai petrochemical, CNOOC
Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market by Type: Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP), Polyacrylates, Detergent Cobuilders, Others
Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market by Application: Chemical, Water Treatment, Detergent, Others
The global Glacial Acrylic Acid market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Glacial Acrylic Acid report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Glacial Acrylic Acid research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Glacial Acrylic Acid market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Glacial Acrylic Acid market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Overview
1.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Product Overview
1.2 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP)
1.2.2 Polyacrylates
1.2.3 Detergent Cobuilders
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Glacial Acrylic Acid Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Glacial Acrylic Acid Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glacial Acrylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glacial Acrylic Acid as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glacial Acrylic Acid Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Glacial Acrylic Acid Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Glacial Acrylic Acid Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid by Application
4.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Chemical
4.1.2 Water Treatment
4.1.3 Detergent
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country
5.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country
6.1 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country
8.1 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glacial Acrylic Acid Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BASF Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BASF Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 DuPont
10.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.2.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 DuPont Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 DuPont Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.2.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.3 Nippon Shokubai
10.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development
10.4 Arkema
10.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.4.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Arkema Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Arkema Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.4.5 Arkema Recent Development
10.5 LG Chem
10.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
10.5.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 LG Chem Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 LG Chem Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development
10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical
10.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
10.7 Idemitsu Kosan
10.7.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information
10.7.2 Idemitsu Kosan Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Idemitsu Kosan Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Idemitsu Kosan Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.7.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development
10.8 Hexion
10.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information
10.8.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Hexion Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Hexion Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.8.5 Hexion Recent Development
10.9 Sasol
10.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sasol Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sasol Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Sasol Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.9.5 Sasol Recent Development
10.10 Formosa Plastics
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Glacial Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Formosa Plastics Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development
10.11 Taixing Jurong Chemical
10.11.1 Taixing Jurong Chemical Corporation Information
10.11.2 Taixing Jurong Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Taixing Jurong Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Taixing Jurong Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.11.5 Taixing Jurong Chemical Recent Development
10.12 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical
10.12.1 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Corporation Information
10.12.2 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.12.5 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Recent Development
10.13 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid
10.13.1 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Corporation Information
10.13.2 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.13.5 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Recent Development
10.14 Sanmu Group
10.14.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 Sanmu Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Sanmu Group Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Sanmu Group Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.14.5 Sanmu Group Recent Development
10.15 Shandong kaitai petrochemical
10.15.1 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Corporation Information
10.15.2 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.15.5 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Recent Development
10.16 CNOOC
10.16.1 CNOOC Corporation Information
10.16.2 CNOOC Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 CNOOC Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 CNOOC Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered
10.16.5 CNOOC Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Glacial Acrylic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Glacial Acrylic Acid Distributors
12.3 Glacial Acrylic Acid Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
