Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027| BASF, DuPont, Nippon Shokubai

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Research Report: BASF, DuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Arkema, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Idemitsu Kosan, Hexion, Sasol, Formosa Plastics, Taixing Jurong Chemical, Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical, Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid, Sanmu Group, Shandong kaitai petrochemical, CNOOC

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market by Type: Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP), Polyacrylates, Detergent Cobuilders, Others

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market by Application: Chemical, Water Treatment, Detergent, Others

The global Glacial Acrylic Acid market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Glacial Acrylic Acid report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Glacial Acrylic Acid research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Glacial Acrylic Acid market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Glacial Acrylic Acid market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Product Overview

1.2 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP)

1.2.2 Polyacrylates

1.2.3 Detergent Cobuilders

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glacial Acrylic Acid Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Glacial Acrylic Acid Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glacial Acrylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glacial Acrylic Acid as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glacial Acrylic Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glacial Acrylic Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Glacial Acrylic Acid Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid by Application

4.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical

4.1.2 Water Treatment

4.1.3 Detergent

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country

5.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country

6.1 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country

8.1 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glacial Acrylic Acid Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 DuPont

10.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DuPont Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DuPont Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.3 Nippon Shokubai

10.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

10.4 Arkema

10.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Arkema Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Arkema Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.5 LG Chem

10.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Chem Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 LG Chem Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Idemitsu Kosan

10.7.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Idemitsu Kosan Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Idemitsu Kosan Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Idemitsu Kosan Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

10.8 Hexion

10.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hexion Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hexion Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.9 Sasol

10.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sasol Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sasol Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sasol Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 Sasol Recent Development

10.10 Formosa Plastics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glacial Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Formosa Plastics Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

10.11 Taixing Jurong Chemical

10.11.1 Taixing Jurong Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Taixing Jurong Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Taixing Jurong Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Taixing Jurong Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.11.5 Taixing Jurong Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

10.12.1 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

10.13.1 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.13.5 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Recent Development

10.14 Sanmu Group

10.14.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sanmu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sanmu Group Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sanmu Group Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.14.5 Sanmu Group Recent Development

10.15 Shandong kaitai petrochemical

10.15.1 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Recent Development

10.16 CNOOC

10.16.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

10.16.2 CNOOC Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 CNOOC Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 CNOOC Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.16.5 CNOOC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glacial Acrylic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Glacial Acrylic Acid Distributors

12.3 Glacial Acrylic Acid Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

