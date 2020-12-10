Glacial Acetic Acid Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Celanese, Daicel, DowDuPont

“

The report titled Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glacial Acetic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glacial Acetic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glacial Acetic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Celanese, Daicel, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical, GNFC, HELM, LyondellBasell Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, PetroChina, SABIC, Showa Denko K.K., Sinopec, Svensk Etanolkemi, Wacker Chemie, Henan CXH Purity Industrial And Trading, Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: Solid

Liquid



Market Segmentation by Application: Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Ester Production

Acetic Anhydride

Solvent

Medical Use

Foods



The Glacial Acetic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glacial Acetic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glacial Acetic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glacial Acetic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glacial Acetic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glacial Acetic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glacial Acetic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glacial Acetic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glacial Acetic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Glacial Acetic Acid Product Scope

1.2 Glacial Acetic Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Solid

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Glacial Acetic Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Vinyl Acetate Monomer

1.3.3 Ester Production

1.3.4 Acetic Anhydride

1.3.5 Solvent

1.3.6 Medical Use

1.3.7 Foods

1.4 Glacial Acetic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Glacial Acetic Acid Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Glacial Acetic Acid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Glacial Acetic Acid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Glacial Acetic Acid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Glacial Acetic Acid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Glacial Acetic Acid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Glacial Acetic Acid Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glacial Acetic Acid Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Glacial Acetic Acid Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glacial Acetic Acid as of 2019)

3.4 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Glacial Acetic Acid Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Glacial Acetic Acid Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glacial Acetic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Glacial Acetic Acid Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Glacial Acetic Acid Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Glacial Acetic Acid Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Glacial Acetic Acid Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Glacial Acetic Acid Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Glacial Acetic Acid Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Glacial Acetic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glacial Acetic Acid Business

12.1 Celanese

12.1.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.1.2 Celanese Business Overview

12.1.3 Celanese Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Celanese Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.1.5 Celanese Recent Development

12.2 Daicel

12.2.1 Daicel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daicel Business Overview

12.2.3 Daicel Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Daicel Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.2.5 Daicel Recent Development

12.3 DowDuPont

12.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.3.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.3.3 DowDuPont Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DowDuPont Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.4 Eastman Chemical

12.4.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eastman Chemical Business Overview

12.4.3 Eastman Chemical Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Eastman Chemical Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.4.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

12.5 GNFC

12.5.1 GNFC Corporation Information

12.5.2 GNFC Business Overview

12.5.3 GNFC Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 GNFC Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.5.5 GNFC Recent Development

12.6 HELM

12.6.1 HELM Corporation Information

12.6.2 HELM Business Overview

12.6.3 HELM Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 HELM Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.6.5 HELM Recent Development

12.7 LyondellBasell Industries

12.7.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 LyondellBasell Industries Business Overview

12.7.3 LyondellBasell Industries Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LyondellBasell Industries Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.7.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Development

12.8 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

12.9 PetroChina

12.9.1 PetroChina Corporation Information

12.9.2 PetroChina Business Overview

12.9.3 PetroChina Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 PetroChina Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.9.5 PetroChina Recent Development

12.10 SABIC

12.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.10.2 SABIC Business Overview

12.10.3 SABIC Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 SABIC Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.10.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.11 Showa Denko K.K.

12.11.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Showa Denko K.K. Business Overview

12.11.3 Showa Denko K.K. Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Showa Denko K.K. Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.11.5 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Development

12.12 Sinopec

12.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sinopec Business Overview

12.12.3 Sinopec Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Sinopec Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.12.5 Sinopec Recent Development

12.13 Svensk Etanolkemi

12.13.1 Svensk Etanolkemi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Svensk Etanolkemi Business Overview

12.13.3 Svensk Etanolkemi Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Svensk Etanolkemi Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.13.5 Svensk Etanolkemi Recent Development

12.14 Wacker Chemie

12.14.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wacker Chemie Business Overview

12.14.3 Wacker Chemie Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Wacker Chemie Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.14.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development

12.15 Henan CXH Purity Industrial And Trading

12.15.1 Henan CXH Purity Industrial And Trading Corporation Information

12.15.2 Henan CXH Purity Industrial And Trading Business Overview

12.15.3 Henan CXH Purity Industrial And Trading Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Henan CXH Purity Industrial And Trading Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.15.5 Henan CXH Purity Industrial And Trading Recent Development

12.16 Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals

12.16.1 Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Corporation Information

12.16.2 Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Business Overview

12.16.3 Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Glacial Acetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Glacial Acetic Acid Products Offered

12.16.5 Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Recent Development

13 Glacial Acetic Acid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Glacial Acetic Acid Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glacial Acetic Acid

13.4 Glacial Acetic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Glacial Acetic Acid Distributors List

14.3 Glacial Acetic Acid Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Glacial Acetic Acid Market Trends

15.2 Glacial Acetic Acid Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Glacial Acetic Acid Market Challenges

15.4 Glacial Acetic Acid Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”