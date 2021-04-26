Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global GIS in Telecom market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GIS in Telecom industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GIS in Telecom production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global GIS in Telecom market include _, GIS stands for geographic information system. It helps Telecom companies in solving their problems in the following ways: GIS for Capacity management: As we know that capacity management is about the planning of providing the services to whom they have not reached yet. So GIS can help in locating the regions and areas on their Map, where they have not reached yet, or where they need to improve. GIS for Personnel Management: GIS is very useful for allocating resources according to the requirements. GIS helps telecom company in identifying the areas where there is the requirement of the personnel. It also helps in identifying the number of personnel required, for which post they are required. All these can be done on the Maps with the help of GIS. GIS for Market Segmentation: Market Segmentation can be done more efficiently on the maps with the help of GIS. One can easily divide the customers according to their groups, and then it becomes easy for them to allocate the towers for their network, where do they need to implant more towers, according to the complaints and grievances of the customer from different region. GIS for Real Time Knowledge of Network Structure: Telecom industries can easily access their network points and signals, where are the signals reachable and where not, whether the signal is weak or good. It helps them in analysing the network status and structure as well for a particular region at particular point of time. GIS for Demand Forecasting: Telecom Companies can use GIS for forecasting the demand of their products along with the help of the previous data and the market segmentation. With market segmentation company can know what is their target Market. It makes easy on the company’s perspective if they know well about their target Market. GIS stands for geographic information system. Esri was the greatest manufacturer in the telecom GIS industry, with a market share of 24.15%, followed by Autodesk, Hexagon, Schneider Electric, Pitney Bowes, General Electric (SmallWorld), Caliper Corporation, Bentley System , Cadcorp, Trimble , and SuperMap Software. Top 3 companies had a combined a market share of 45.75% of the global total. United States is the largest region of GIS in Telecom in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. In 2019, the global GIS in Telecom market size was US$ 859.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the GIS in Telecom market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the GIS in Telecom industry. The research report studies the GIS in Telecom market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global GIS in Telecom market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global GIS in Telecom market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global GIS in Telecom market: Segment Analysis The global GIS in Telecom market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global GIS in Telecom market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global GIS in Telecom market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into, Software and Service, Hardware, Software and Service is the most widely used type which takes up about 91.39% of the total sales in 2018. Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global GIS in Telecom industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GIS in Telecom manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GIS in Telecom industry. Global GIS in Telecom Market Segment By Type: Software and Service, Hardware, Software and Service is the most widely used type which takes up about 91.39% of the total sales in 2018.

Global GIS in Telecom Market Segment By Application: Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise remains the largest application field, with the market share of 95%

